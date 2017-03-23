St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation leader to step down

Susan Rabe led nonprofit since 2009

March 23, 2017, 10:56 AM

The Basilica of St. Josaphat.

The Basilica of St. Josaphat

Susan Rabe, the president and chief executive officer of the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation, announced that she will leave the nonprofit organization that works to preserve and restore the iconic and historic church on Milwaukee’s south side.

She has led the foundation since 2009. She will leave at the end of March.

“When I was hired to serve as the foundation’s first full-time executive director and president and CEO, I never imagined all that would be accomplished,” Rabe said in a letter to foundation supporters. “I worked with the founding board to build structure, professional practices and protocols where none existed. In partnership with the Basilica parish and Friars, we elevated the Basilica and the foundations’ standing throughout the community.

“Looking back, I’m pleased so many goals were met. It’s an honor to have played a small role in increasing the awareness of the Basilica and the Basilica Foundation in our community and beyond. I’m proud of lighting the portico, bell towers and pavilion façade, adding air conditioning and new interior lighting, and the many other projects. I will never forget the transit shelter campaign launch and the great times at the Beacon of Hope Gala & Auction. There are so many memories.”

Rabe said she has no immediate plans for her future and is “exploring some opportunities.”

As for leaving the foundation she said, “I just felt it was time for me to move on. A lot of good work was done.”

