Spectrum and Revitalize Milwaukee to repair veteran’s home

The project contributes to both local and national initiatives

by

April 28, 2017, 11:58 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/spectrum-and-revitalize-milwaukee-to-repair-veterans-home/

Thirty local Spectrum volunteers, on Saturday, will create a safer living space for a veteran who has lived in his Old North Neighborhood home for over 43 years.

Construction+Man

The project is Revitalize Milwaukee‘s first of six 2017 Block Build MKE projects and part of Spectrum Housing Assist, the internet service provider’s national initiative that aims to improve 25,000 homes by 2020.

Volunteers will repair the home’s porch, update the bathroom with ADA appliances, secure handrails on the stairs and install carbon monoxide and smoke detectors throughout the house.

“We are excited to help Spectrum get involved with the community and we are hoping to build on this relationship,” Lynnea Katz-Peted, Revitalize Milwaukee executive director said. “Community relationships are so critical for us to give direct services to people so that they are able to stay in their homes.”

Block Build MKE aims to improve the external appearances and internal conditions of a group of homes on a block or street. The project is complete within one to two days and can impact up to 30 homes in one location. It contributes to Revitalize Milwaukee’s mission to provide free home repairs to low-income homeowners who are seniors, veterans or have disabilities.

Thirty local Spectrum volunteers, on Saturday, will create a safer living space for a veteran who has lived in his Old North Neighborhood home for over 43 years.

Construction+Man

The project is Revitalize Milwaukee‘s first of six 2017 Block Build MKE projects and part of Spectrum Housing Assist, the internet service provider’s national initiative that aims to improve 25,000 homes by 2020.

Volunteers will repair the home’s porch, update the bathroom with ADA appliances, secure handrails on the stairs and install carbon monoxide and smoke detectors throughout the house.

“We are excited to help Spectrum get involved with the community and we are hoping to build on this relationship,” Lynnea Katz-Peted, Revitalize Milwaukee executive director said. “Community relationships are so critical for us to give direct services to people so that they are able to stay in their homes.”

Block Build MKE aims to improve the external appearances and internal conditions of a group of homes on a block or street. The project is complete within one to two days and can impact up to 30 homes in one location. It contributes to Revitalize Milwaukee’s mission to provide free home repairs to low-income homeowners who are seniors, veterans or have disabilities.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am