Spectrum and Revitalize Milwaukee to repair veteran’s home

Thirty local Spectrum volunteers, on Saturday, will create a safer living space for a veteran who has lived in his Old North Neighborhood home for over 43 years.

The project is Revitalize Milwaukee‘s first of six 2017 Block Build MKE projects and part of Spectrum Housing Assist, the internet service provider’s national initiative that aims to improve 25,000 homes by 2020.

Volunteers will repair the home’s porch, update the bathroom with ADA appliances, secure handrails on the stairs and install carbon monoxide and smoke detectors throughout the house.

“We are excited to help Spectrum get involved with the community and we are hoping to build on this relationship,” Lynnea Katz-Peted, Revitalize Milwaukee executive director said. “Community relationships are so critical for us to give direct services to people so that they are able to stay in their homes.”

Block Build MKE aims to improve the external appearances and internal conditions of a group of homes on a block or street. The project is complete within one to two days and can impact up to 30 homes in one location. It contributes to Revitalize Milwaukee’s mission to provide free home repairs to low-income homeowners who are seniors, veterans or have disabilities.