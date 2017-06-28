Sendik’s opening store on Marquette campus

Grocer will fulfill need for fresh food on near west side

by

June 28, 2017, 9:43 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/sendiks-opening-store-on-marquette-campus/

Sendik’s will open a store on Marquette University’s campus, fulfilling a need for a grocery store on the near west side of Milwaukee.

The 4,800-square-foot store will be located in vacant space north of the Union Sports Annex, on the northeast corner of North 16th and West Wells streets. It is expected to open during the 2017-’18 school year and serve as a catalyst for additional commercial development.

Sendik’s Bayside Fresh2GO location

“From my earliest days as president at Marquette, I told our students and our partners in the near west side that bringing a top-quality grocer to our community was the highest priority,” said Michael Lovell, Marquette president. “With more than 90 years of outstanding experience serving Milwaukee, Sendik’s arrival in our neighborhood means that our current food desert will soon have a fresh food oasis.”

Some areas of the City of Milwaukee, particularly on the north and west sides, are in “food deserts,” where there is a lack of full-service grocery stores with fresh and healthy food options.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a low-income area where at least one-third of residents live more than one mile from the nearest full-service grocery store.

For several years, the Near West Side Partners, a nonprofit organization made up of the business leaders from the largest companies located on the near west side, including Marquette, have worked to bring a grocery store to the neighborhood.

“Our residents have been clamoring for fresh food options for years,” said Keith Stanley, executive director of BID 10 and the Near West Side Partners. “In an era where fast food is king, fresh food is the key in helping our neighbors thrive.”

The Sendik’s store will feature Sendik’s Express, the grocer’s online ordering and curbside pick-up service, single-serve meals and fresh produce.

Sendik’s expects to employ about 20 people, including Marquette students.

The store will be Sendik’s Food Markets’ 19th store and follow a similar model to the Fresh2Go stores that Sendik’s recently opened in Greendale and Bayside, but be tailored for the campus, said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Market.

“This exciting collaboration is about two longtime Milwaukee institutions that share a combined vision of innovation and growth, both of which are reflected in this unique store and partnership,”  Balistreri said.

Sendik’s will open a store on Marquette University’s campus, fulfilling a need for a grocery store on the near west side of Milwaukee.

The 4,800-square-foot store will be located in vacant space north of the Union Sports Annex, on the northeast corner of North 16th and West Wells streets. It is expected to open during the 2017-’18 school year and serve as a catalyst for additional commercial development.

Sendik’s Bayside Fresh2GO location

“From my earliest days as president at Marquette, I told our students and our partners in the near west side that bringing a top-quality grocer to our community was the highest priority,” said Michael Lovell, Marquette president. “With more than 90 years of outstanding experience serving Milwaukee, Sendik’s arrival in our neighborhood means that our current food desert will soon have a fresh food oasis.”

Some areas of the City of Milwaukee, particularly on the north and west sides, are in “food deserts,” where there is a lack of full-service grocery stores with fresh and healthy food options.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a low-income area where at least one-third of residents live more than one mile from the nearest full-service grocery store.

For several years, the Near West Side Partners, a nonprofit organization made up of the business leaders from the largest companies located on the near west side, including Marquette, have worked to bring a grocery store to the neighborhood.

“Our residents have been clamoring for fresh food options for years,” said Keith Stanley, executive director of BID 10 and the Near West Side Partners. “In an era where fast food is king, fresh food is the key in helping our neighbors thrive.”

The Sendik’s store will feature Sendik’s Express, the grocer’s online ordering and curbside pick-up service, single-serve meals and fresh produce.

Sendik’s expects to employ about 20 people, including Marquette students.

The store will be Sendik’s Food Markets’ 19th store and follow a similar model to the Fresh2Go stores that Sendik’s recently opened in Greendale and Bayside, but be tailored for the campus, said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Market.

“This exciting collaboration is about two longtime Milwaukee institutions that share a combined vision of innovation and growth, both of which are reflected in this unique store and partnership,”  Balistreri said.

Comments

  1. Brad says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Will they serve beer?

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest
Summerfest Grounds

06/28/20175:30 pm-11:30 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am