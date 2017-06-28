Sendik’s opening store on Marquette campus

Sendik’s will open a store on Marquette University’s campus, fulfilling a need for a grocery store on the near west side of Milwaukee.

The 4,800-square-foot store will be located in vacant space north of the Union Sports Annex, on the northeast corner of North 16th and West Wells streets. It is expected to open during the 2017-’18 school year and serve as a catalyst for additional commercial development.

“From my earliest days as president at Marquette, I told our students and our partners in the near west side that bringing a top-quality grocer to our community was the highest priority,” said Michael Lovell, Marquette president. “With more than 90 years of outstanding experience serving Milwaukee, Sendik’s arrival in our neighborhood means that our current food desert will soon have a fresh food oasis.”

Some areas of the City of Milwaukee, particularly on the north and west sides, are in “food deserts,” where there is a lack of full-service grocery stores with fresh and healthy food options.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a low-income area where at least one-third of residents live more than one mile from the nearest full-service grocery store.

For several years, the Near West Side Partners, a nonprofit organization made up of the business leaders from the largest companies located on the near west side, including Marquette, have worked to bring a grocery store to the neighborhood.

“Our residents have been clamoring for fresh food options for years,” said Keith Stanley, executive director of BID 10 and the Near West Side Partners. “In an era where fast food is king, fresh food is the key in helping our neighbors thrive.”

The Sendik’s store will feature Sendik’s Express, the grocer’s online ordering and curbside pick-up service, single-serve meals and fresh produce.

Sendik’s expects to employ about 20 people, including Marquette students.

The store will be Sendik’s Food Markets’ 19th store and follow a similar model to the Fresh2Go stores that Sendik’s recently opened in Greendale and Bayside, but be tailored for the campus, said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Market.

“This exciting collaboration is about two longtime Milwaukee institutions that share a combined vision of innovation and growth, both of which are reflected in this unique store and partnership,” Balistreri said.