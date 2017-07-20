SC Johnson to fund $6.5 million aquatic center in Racine

Racine is slated to get a new aquatic center thanks to a $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson & Sons, Inc., Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced today.

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., will be open to the public and include two swimming pools that have nearly 15,000 total square feet of water surface.

The project needs to secure approval from the Racine County Board of Supervisors, with a vote expected in early August. If approved, a groundbreaking is expected in the fall, with the opening anticipated for June 2018.

“As a company, we have had a long-held philosophy to help make life better in the communities in which we operate,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “We’re thrilled to work with Racine County on this exciting project that will provide everyone in our hometown an opportunity for some summertime fun.”

Delagrave praised the project, saying it “raises the bar” on the county’s plans to revitalize Pritchard Park.

“Racine County is a great place to work, live and play,” Delagrave said. “This Aquatic Center will enhance our quality of life by offering fun and healthy recreational activities for all ages. Everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy it.”

The aquatic center will include a 4,800 square-foot pool building with changing rooms, a concession stand and shaded lounge areas. Other features will include large waterslides, a water play structure, a rope course, water spray feature and a zero-depth pool for young children. Park capacity will be about 700 people.

The Racine Family YMCA will manage the facility.

“The Aquatic Center will mean a lot to the community. Its location in the county will give our families a convenient and entertaining outlet during the summer to stay cool and active,” said Jeff Collen, CEO of Racine Family YMCA.

The facility will also offer swim lessons and fitness classes, and the ability to be rented for private events. Fees will be low for daily, family and season admission passes.