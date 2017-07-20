SC Johnson to fund $6.5 million aquatic center in Racine

Planned to open in June 2018

by

July 20, 2017, 12:36 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/sc-johnson-to-fund-6-5-million-aquatic-center-in-racine/

Racine is slated to get a new aquatic center thanks to a $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson & Sons, Inc., Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced today.

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., will be open to the public and include two swimming pools that have nearly 15,000 total square feet of water surface. 

Rendering of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center in Racine.

The project needs to secure approval from the Racine County Board of Supervisors, with a vote expected in early August. If approved, a groundbreaking is expected in the fall, with the opening anticipated for June 2018.

“As a company, we have had a long-held philosophy to help make life better in the communities in which we operate,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “We’re thrilled to work with Racine County on this exciting project that will provide everyone in our hometown an opportunity for some summertime fun.”

Delagrave praised the project, saying it “raises the bar” on the county’s plans to revitalize Pritchard Park.

A rendering of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center entrance.

“Racine County is a great place to work, live and play,” Delagrave said. “This Aquatic Center will enhance our quality of life by offering fun and healthy recreational activities for all ages. Everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy it.”

The aquatic center will include a 4,800 square-foot pool building with changing rooms, a concession stand and shaded lounge areas. Other features will include large waterslides, a water play structure, a rope course, water spray feature and a zero-depth pool for young children. Park capacity will be about 700 people.

The Racine Family YMCA will manage the facility.

“The Aquatic Center will mean a lot to the community. Its location in the county will give our families a convenient and entertaining outlet during the summer to stay cool and active,” said Jeff Collen, CEO of Racine Family YMCA.

The facility will also offer swim lessons and fitness classes, and the ability to be rented for private events. Fees will be low for daily, family and season admission passes.

Racine is slated to get a new aquatic center thanks to a $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson & Sons, Inc., Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced today.

The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., will be open to the public and include two swimming pools that have nearly 15,000 total square feet of water surface. 

Rendering of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center in Racine.

The project needs to secure approval from the Racine County Board of Supervisors, with a vote expected in early August. If approved, a groundbreaking is expected in the fall, with the opening anticipated for June 2018.

“As a company, we have had a long-held philosophy to help make life better in the communities in which we operate,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “We’re thrilled to work with Racine County on this exciting project that will provide everyone in our hometown an opportunity for some summertime fun.”

Delagrave praised the project, saying it “raises the bar” on the county’s plans to revitalize Pritchard Park.

A rendering of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center entrance.

“Racine County is a great place to work, live and play,” Delagrave said. “This Aquatic Center will enhance our quality of life by offering fun and healthy recreational activities for all ages. Everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy it.”

The aquatic center will include a 4,800 square-foot pool building with changing rooms, a concession stand and shaded lounge areas. Other features will include large waterslides, a water play structure, a rope course, water spray feature and a zero-depth pool for young children. Park capacity will be about 700 people.

The Racine Family YMCA will manage the facility.

“The Aquatic Center will mean a lot to the community. Its location in the county will give our families a convenient and entertaining outlet during the summer to stay cool and active,” said Jeff Collen, CEO of Racine Family YMCA.

The facility will also offer swim lessons and fitness classes, and the ability to be rented for private events. Fees will be low for daily, family and season admission passes.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm