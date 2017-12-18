SaintA CEO Teri Zywicki to lead Milwaukee Center for Independence

Zywicki replaces retiring CEO Howard Garber

December 18, 2017, 1:11 PM

The Milwaukee Center for Independence has announced that Teri Zywicki, president and chief executive officer of SaintA, will be its new president and CEO.

Zywicki has led SaintA, a Milwaukee nonprofit that provides foster care, education and mental health services for children and families, for 16 years.

The MCFI is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that provides programs and services for children and adults with disabilities and special needs. It serves about 8,500 individuals annually, the organization said.

Zywicki replaces Howard Garber, who is retiring after leading the MCFI for more than 25 years.

“Teri brings a wealth of experience and a passion for the mission of our organization,” said Jeff Fleming, chairman of MCFI’s board of directors. “This organization has always focused on improving the lives of individuals with special needs, and Teri is committed to the quality and innovation that have been hallmarks of MCFI.”

During Zywicki’s tenure, SaintA’s annual revenues grew from $10 million to $35 million, according to a MCFI news release.

Previously, Zywicki founded and was executive director of PATH Wisconsin, a child-welfare agency that provides family-based services in multiple states. She also worked at  PATH in Minnesota.

“I am thrilled to join the highly respected MCFI Team, and to continue to strengthen its legacy of providing quality services to children and adults in Milwaukee and beyond,” she said.

With Zywicki’s departure, the SaintA board of directors has named Ann Leinfelder Grove, currently executive vice president, as interim CEO of the organization. The board plans to announce plans for a permanent CEO in the first quarter of 2018.

