Safe & Sound receives $625,000 grant to continue youth drug prevention effort

Aimed at reducing drug and alcohol supply on Milwaukee's west side

by

October 05, 2017, 1:14 PM



Milwaukee-based nonprofit Safe & Sound, Inc. has received a five-year $625,000 grant to continue operating a youth substance use prevention initiative on the city’s west side. 

The 27th Street West Drug Free Coalition, which started in 2010, is among more than 700 programs to receive grants totaling $89 million that were announced last week by the National Drug Control Policy.  

Safe & Sound unites residents, youth, law enforcement and resources to empower and provide safe neighborhoods in the community.

The 27th Street West Drug Free Coalition aims to prevent alcohol and marijuana use among youth in the 53208 zip code by promoting community organizing, network building and support of positive youth programming.

The coalition’s efforts have included corner store improvement campaigns, artistic board-ups, vacant lot renovations, peace walks and parties, youth councils and retailer trainings.

“Substance abuse is a pervasive issue in our society, and has a profound impact on young people.” said Katie Sanders, executive director of Safe & Sound. “Prevention is the most effective strategy to reduce drug use and its many consequences, and with these funds, the 27th Street West Drug Free Coalition will continue programming to reduce both the supply and the demand of drugs and alcohol in the 53208 zip code.”

The coalition’s partners include Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, Our Next Generation, Near West Side Partners, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Washington Park Partners, Westside Academy, Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and community advocates, among others.

