Reward offered for info on threats to JCCs

Council on American-Islamic Relations to pay $5,000 for tips leading to arrest and conviction

February 21, 2017, 11:16 AM

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, CAIR, announced Tuesday morning it will give a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the group or individuals responsible for bomb threats made against 10 Jewish community centers around the country, including in Milwaukee.

The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center.

The bomb threats were made on Monday, during President’s Day, a national holiday. Jewish community centers in Birmingham, Cleveland, Chicago, St. Paul, Tampa, Albuquerque, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville and Buffalo were the targets of the threats.

The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center was the center that received a threat in the Milwaukee-area.

“It is the duty of American Muslims to offer support to the Jewish community and any minority group targeted in the recent spike in hate crimes nationwide,” said CAIR national executive director Nihad Awad in a statement. “We hope this reward will aid in the swift apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators.”

Awad said the Jewish community has offered “tremendous” support to American Muslims in recent months.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday during a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture that “the anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” according to a report from the New York Times.

The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center.

