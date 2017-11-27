Pumping out donations to aid hurricane relief

When Hurricane Harvey first caused catastrophic floods in Texas, it prompted a massive influx of donations, supplies and volunteers.

But that natural disaster proved to be just the beginning, as three more major hurricanes – Irma, Jose and Maria – followed in short order, wreaking havoc on more communities and causing an even greater need for donations.

Businesses and organizations from southeastern Wisconsin quickly rallied to help with relief efforts.

In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Sussex-based nonprofit CannedWater4Kids Inc. worked with American Airlines to deliver more than 29,000 pounds of clean drinking water in 12-ounce cans to Puerto Rico. The Category 4 storm landed in Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, leaving 95 percent of the island without power and 55 percent of the population without safe drinking water.

“It is hard to imagine being without clean, safe drinking water,” said Greg Stromberg, founder and chief executive officer of CannedWater4Kids. “When the American Red Cross asked for our help, we immediately said yes. It was the right thing to do.”

Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Co. LLC, manufacturer of Potable Aqua water purification products, donated enough bottles of water purification tablets to purify 15,000 liters of water for those affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. The company also partnered with United Way and retailers to provide donations of personal care items like MG217 lotions, feminine health items, Coleman insect repellents and first-aid kits.

“Immediately following natural disasters like Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, access to safe drinking water is of the utmost importance,” said John Wundrock, president and CEO of Wisconsin Pharmacal. “And in the weeks that follow, personal care products and items like first-aid kits and insect repellents, due to standing water and heat which brings mosquitoes, become increasingly important. We are committed to helping get these types of products into the hands of those who need it most.”

Following Hurricane Harvey, Guy & O’Neill, a Fredonia-based manufacturer of household cleaning supplies and personal care products, shipped a semitrailer truck full of disinfecting wipes and personal hygiene products totaling about $200,000 to Texas.

“Guy & O’Neill is a company that cares, and not just with our own employees and customers, but also nationally. And the people in Houston need help,” said Tom Misgen, president of Guy & O’Neill. “Items like cleaning wipes, bath wipes and personal hygiene products are not often the most popular to donate, but they are much needed. An item like a bath wipe can give people a little bit of normalcy back in their lives. I imagine there are people who have not had the luxury of a shower in a week or so and these products give them the opportunity to hit the reset button.”

Kohl’s Corp. initially pledged $500,000 to the American Red Cross in support of hurricane relief and recovery efforts in the days following Harvey, but shortly after doubled that donation to $1 million as the need continued to grow. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer followed that donation with an additional $1 million pledge, for a total of $2 million.

“With several storms impacting our country, it’s more important than ever that Kohl’s lend our support to the American Red Cross,” said Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, CEO and president. “Our hearts are with our associates and all of the families impacted, as they work to recover. We know these affected communities will come back stronger than ever.”