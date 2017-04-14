Prevent Blindness Wisconsin receives legacy donation

Prevent Blindness Wisconsin received a legacy gift of over $59,000 from local private donor, William Hoffman, the nonprofit and volunteer-based organization announced this week.

“We are incredibly grateful for this gift which will support Prevent Blindness Wisconsin’s mission to improve the lives of children, adults, and families through early detection of eye conditions to prevent blindness and preserve sight,” Tami Radwill, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin executive director said.

The gift will be used to strengthen the organization’s endowment and support its visual screening program – a free service that tests adults for vision impairments and refers patients to eye doctors.

Julie Cordero, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin’s development director, said the organization has not received a legacy gift of this amount for two or three years and that memorial donations are more common than legacy gifts.

Hoffman received the organization’s free screening 25 years ago, which led him to seek early treatment for glaucoma and prevent severe vision loss. He made the legacy gift because he believed the organization’s services saved his eyesight.