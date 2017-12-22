Potawatomi’s Heart of Canal Street brings in $1.15 million for charity

Program benefits 31 children's organizations

by

December 22, 2017, 11:07 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/potawatomis-heart-of-canal-street-brings-in-1-15-million-for-charity/

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature charity program Heart of Canal Street pulled in $1.15 million this year to benefit 31 local children’s charities.

It marks the fifth consecutive year the fundraiser has surpassed $1 million.

As Potawatomi’s Charity of Choice, Safe & Sound received $100,000, while the other 30 organizations received $35,255.

Safe & Sound will use the funding to support as many as a dozen community projects in priority neighborhoods across the city.

“Donating over $1.1 million to our 31 Heart of Canal Street charities this year is the best way to kick off the holiday season,” said Melanie Martin, the property’s bingo director. “We can’t thank our bingo guests enough for their generosity and our employees for all of their hard work.”

Twenty of the organizations were randomly selected for the program in November. They joined 10 signature charities previously selected by Potawatomi’s media partners in August.

Heart of Canal Street funds are raised primarily through Canal Street bingo games played during every bingo session from August through mid-December.

The organizations that received donations this year include:

Charity of Choice

  • Safe & Sound

Signature Charities

  • ALS Wisconsin Chapter—presented by Lamar Outdoor
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee—presented by Scripps Media
  • Girls on the Run—presented by Fox Sports Network
  • Life Navigators—presented by Milwaukee Radio Alliance
  • Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra—presented by WISN 12
  • Muscular Dystrophy Association—presented by OnMilwaukee.com
  • Ronald McDonald House—presented by Clear Channel Outdoor
  • Running Rebels—presented by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Wisconsin Conservatory of Music—presented by 88nine Radio
  • Zachariah’s Acres—presented by BizTimes Media

Randomly Selected Charities

  • Advocates of Ozaukee
  • ArtWorks for Milwaukee
  • Artists Working in Education Inc. (AWE)
  • Audio & Braille Literacy Enhancement, Inc. (ABLE)
  • Balance, Inc.
  • Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
  • Blue Lotus Farm & Retreat Center
  • Casa Romero Renewal Center
  • Citizen Advocates of Washington County, Inc.
  • Discovery World
  • Family Service of Waukesha
  • Family Sharing of Ozaukee County, Inc.
  • Friends of the Mukwonago Library
  • HEAR Wisconsin
  • Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Southeastern Wisconsin
  • La Casa de Esperanza
  • Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
  • United Community Center
  • Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc.
  • YMCA of Greater Waukesha County

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature charity program Heart of Canal Street pulled in $1.15 million this year to benefit 31 local children’s charities.

It marks the fifth consecutive year the fundraiser has surpassed $1 million.

As Potawatomi’s Charity of Choice, Safe & Sound received $100,000, while the other 30 organizations received $35,255.

Safe & Sound will use the funding to support as many as a dozen community projects in priority neighborhoods across the city.

“Donating over $1.1 million to our 31 Heart of Canal Street charities this year is the best way to kick off the holiday season,” said Melanie Martin, the property’s bingo director. “We can’t thank our bingo guests enough for their generosity and our employees for all of their hard work.”

Twenty of the organizations were randomly selected for the program in November. They joined 10 signature charities previously selected by Potawatomi’s media partners in August.

Heart of Canal Street funds are raised primarily through Canal Street bingo games played during every bingo session from August through mid-December.

The organizations that received donations this year include:

Charity of Choice

  • Safe & Sound

Signature Charities

  • ALS Wisconsin Chapter—presented by Lamar Outdoor
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee—presented by Scripps Media
  • Girls on the Run—presented by Fox Sports Network
  • Life Navigators—presented by Milwaukee Radio Alliance
  • Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra—presented by WISN 12
  • Muscular Dystrophy Association—presented by OnMilwaukee.com
  • Ronald McDonald House—presented by Clear Channel Outdoor
  • Running Rebels—presented by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Wisconsin Conservatory of Music—presented by 88nine Radio
  • Zachariah’s Acres—presented by BizTimes Media

Randomly Selected Charities

  • Advocates of Ozaukee
  • ArtWorks for Milwaukee
  • Artists Working in Education Inc. (AWE)
  • Audio & Braille Literacy Enhancement, Inc. (ABLE)
  • Balance, Inc.
  • Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
  • Blue Lotus Farm & Retreat Center
  • Casa Romero Renewal Center
  • Citizen Advocates of Washington County, Inc.
  • Discovery World
  • Family Service of Waukesha
  • Family Sharing of Ozaukee County, Inc.
  • Friends of the Mukwonago Library
  • HEAR Wisconsin
  • Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Southeastern Wisconsin
  • La Casa de Esperanza
  • Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
  • United Community Center
  • Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc.
  • YMCA of Greater Waukesha County

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing
Food & beverage is booming – just as expectations are changing

How new consumer behaviors may impact your product line

by Tracy Meeks

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm