Potawatomi’s Heart of Canal Street brings in $1.15 million for charity

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature charity program Heart of Canal Street pulled in $1.15 million this year to benefit 31 local children’s charities.

It marks the fifth consecutive year the fundraiser has surpassed $1 million.

As Potawatomi’s Charity of Choice, Safe & Sound received $100,000, while the other 30 organizations received $35,255.

Safe & Sound will use the funding to support as many as a dozen community projects in priority neighborhoods across the city.

“Donating over $1.1 million to our 31 Heart of Canal Street charities this year is the best way to kick off the holiday season,” said Melanie Martin, the property’s bingo director. “We can’t thank our bingo guests enough for their generosity and our employees for all of their hard work.”

Twenty of the organizations were randomly selected for the program in November. They joined 10 signature charities previously selected by Potawatomi’s media partners in August.

Heart of Canal Street funds are raised primarily through Canal Street bingo games played during every bingo session from August through mid-December.

The organizations that received donations this year include:

Charity of Choice

Safe & Sound

Signature Charities

ALS Wisconsin Chapter—presented by Lamar Outdoor

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee—presented by Scripps Media

Girls on the Run—presented by Fox Sports Network

Life Navigators—presented by Milwaukee Radio Alliance

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra—presented by WISN 12

Muscular Dystrophy Association—presented by OnMilwaukee.com

Ronald McDonald House—presented by Clear Channel Outdoor

Running Rebels—presented by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music—presented by 88nine Radio

Zachariah’s Acres—presented by BizTimes Media

Randomly Selected Charities

Advocates of Ozaukee

ArtWorks for Milwaukee

Artists Working in Education Inc. (AWE)

Audio & Braille Literacy Enhancement, Inc. (ABLE)

Balance, Inc.

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Blue Lotus Farm & Retreat Center

Casa Romero Renewal Center

Citizen Advocates of Washington County, Inc.

Discovery World

Family Service of Waukesha

Family Sharing of Ozaukee County, Inc.

Friends of the Mukwonago Library

HEAR Wisconsin

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Southeastern Wisconsin

La Casa de Esperanza

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

United Community Center

Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc.

YMCA of Greater Waukesha County