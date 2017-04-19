Ossie Kendrix to lead state African American chamber

Follows Eve Hall as president and CEO

April 19, 2017, 1:09 PM

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin has named Ossie Kendrix its next president and chief executive officer.

Ossie Kendrix

In announcing his selection, the AACCW highlighted Kendrix’s experience working in government and nonprofit organizations and said he has “an unique opportunity to serve as a strong voice for the AACCW’s membership, advocating for legislation that promotes small business growth and policies that address the challenges faced by diverse business owners.”

“Ossie’s vision and passion for economic development, along with a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, small business development and advocacy, make him an ideal leader to continue the work that has been started.  We look forward to working in concert with his vision for the growth of the organization,” said Clifton Phelps, AACCW board chairman.

Kendrix joins the Milwaukee-based organization on May 1 after having served as deputy state director for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.  He replaces Eve Hall, who has been named to the same positions at the Milwaukee Urban League.

“The work of the chamber is critical to the community and I look forward to working with the board, membership and staff to continue to promote greater unity and ensure the sustainability of local diverse businesses,” Kendrix said.

He was previously vice president at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, managed the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Small Business Development and was a program management consultant at the Milwaukee Urban Entrepreneur Partnership. He was also named a Wisconsin small business champion by the SBA in 2010.

A native of Milwaukee, Kendrix earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and communication from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master’s degree in public administration from Drake University. He is a 2015 graduate of Cardinal Stritch University’s African American Leadership Program.

