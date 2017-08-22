Online campaign aimed at raising funds for Bay View Community Center

$20,000 needed to maintain programming

by

August 22, 2017, 1:12 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/online-campaign-aimed-at-raising-funds-for-bay-view-community-center/

A social media campaign is underway aimed at raising support for the Bay View Community Center as it faces increased expenses and declines in funding. 

The goal of the online fundraising campaign is to raise $20,000, which organizers say will allow the center to maintain its current programming. The community center runs a food pantry that serves about 200 individuals a month, and provides programs related to family and parenting, youth, recreation and life skills.

“We provide programs and services that do three things: Our mission is to help individuals grow and develop, to provide support, and to strengthen families,” said Linda Nieft, president and chief executive officer of Bay View Community Center.

Nieft said the center recently needed to update its heating and air conditioning system, which has put an increased strain on its finances.

The center, which does not receive government funding, typically relies on letter campaigns, entertainment book sales and fees for some programs as its main sources of revenue. It also receives support from United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County.

The social media campaign, Nieft said, is aimed at reaching a new audience that might not have given to the community center in the past.

The center has been an independent organization since 1980. It operated out of the Avalon Theater building on Kinnickinnic Avenue until moving into its current building in 1989.

Nieft said the need for the center’s services has ebbed and flowed over the years. And while conditions have improved since the 2009 recession, she said, the center’s services remain crucial for hundreds of community members.

“As the economy changes and gets better or worse, we always try to meet the need,” she said. “Right now we’re in a time when, while everybody is saying economic indicators indicate that the economy is improving, we haven’t really seen that much of it at the level that we deal with.”

A social media campaign is underway aimed at raising support for the Bay View Community Center as it faces increased expenses and declines in funding. 

The goal of the online fundraising campaign is to raise $20,000, which organizers say will allow the center to maintain its current programming. The community center runs a food pantry that serves about 200 individuals a month, and provides programs related to family and parenting, youth, recreation and life skills.

“We provide programs and services that do three things: Our mission is to help individuals grow and develop, to provide support, and to strengthen families,” said Linda Nieft, president and chief executive officer of Bay View Community Center.

Nieft said the center recently needed to update its heating and air conditioning system, which has put an increased strain on its finances.

The center, which does not receive government funding, typically relies on letter campaigns, entertainment book sales and fees for some programs as its main sources of revenue. It also receives support from United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County.

The social media campaign, Nieft said, is aimed at reaching a new audience that might not have given to the community center in the past.

The center has been an independent organization since 1980. It operated out of the Avalon Theater building on Kinnickinnic Avenue until moving into its current building in 1989.

Nieft said the need for the center’s services has ebbed and flowed over the years. And while conditions have improved since the 2009 recession, she said, the center’s services remain crucial for hundreds of community members.

“As the economy changes and gets better or worse, we always try to meet the need,” she said. “Right now we’re in a time when, while everybody is saying economic indicators indicate that the economy is improving, we haven’t really seen that much of it at the level that we deal with.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Tri-Phase Automaton Technology Fair 2017
Tri-Phase Automation

08/29/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm