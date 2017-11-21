Northwestern Mutual awards $225,000 to local nonprofits

The foundation of Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. is continuing its annual holiday giving tradition by distributing $225,000 in grants to 25 local nonprofits.

The donations stem from the company’s 10th annual “Days of Sharing” program, through which its employees nominate nonprofit recipients they deem deserving.

Winning organizations are being awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

“We continually strive to cultivate a culture focused on giving back, and our employees are a key part of this,” said Eric Christophersen, president of Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Our Days of Sharing program provides an opportunity to celebrate the season of giving while honoring the volunteer service and community support given by dedicated employees.”

Beginning in October, employees nominated their nonprofits of choice. From that group, 25 organizations were chosen at random.

Northwestern Mutual also encouraged employees to vote for pre-selected nonprofits to receive grants totaling $125,000.

The top five chosen from the list are Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin, Girls Who Code, Fisher House Wisconsin, National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Milwaukee and Latino Veterans Legacy of Valor Foundation.

2017 Days of Sharing recipient organizations include:

AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin

Big Brother Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee

Bloom360 Learning Community

Cathedral Center

Charlie Bessette Scholarship Fund

Cynthia’s Breast Cancer Giving Circle

Downtown Montessori Academy

Feeding America

Growing South Milwaukee

Lad Lake

Latino Veterans Legacy of Valor Foundation

Martin Luther High School

Milwaukee Torrent Community Foundation

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin

Second Hand Purrs

Secure Futures

SET Ministry

South Milwaukee Human Concerns

Special Spaces Wisconsin

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

Stellar Collegiate Charter School

Trinity Lutheran School

Wisconsin Independent Learning College

In the Days of Sharing program’s 10 years, the company has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants on behalf of its employees.