Northwestern Mutual awards $1 million in grants

Money will support 25 nonprofits

July 11, 2017, 10:35 AM

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.  is giving more than $1 million in grants through its foundation to 25 Milwaukee nonprofits. 

The grants will support initiatives in Milwaukee’s Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods, which are home to about 70,000 people. 

“The strength of our community is shown by the residents spearheading efforts in these neighborhoods, which will create a lasting impact,” said Eric Christophersen, president of Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “With the support of local programs and organizations, they’re influencing positive changes that will continue to drive Milwaukee toward a better tomorrow.”

Among the grant recipients is Teens Grow Greens, an organization that offers nine-month paid internships to teens, who plant, tend and harvest fresh produce at gardens in Milwaukee and mentor elementary students. The grant will support the expansion of the program to the Amani neighborhood.

“Experiential learning in nature can have an incredible impact on helping children develop a sense of purpose,” said Charlie Uihlein, executive director of Teens Grow Greens. “We’re very thankful to be partnering with Northwestern Mutual to bring our program to the Amani neighborhood and help local youth discover their potential for growth.”

The full list of grant recipients includes:

  • ACTS Community Development Corporation
  • Artists Working in Education
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
  • COA Youth & Family Centers
  • Data You Can Use
  • Dominican Center for Women
  • Feeding America
  • Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion
  • Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center
  • Journey House
  • Junior Achievement of Wisconsin
  • Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee
  • Local Initiatives Support Corporation
  • Metcalfe Park Neighborhood Association
  • Milwaukee Christian Center
  • Milwaukee Community Business Collaborative
  • Milwaukee Repertory Theater
  • Neighborhood News Service
  • Pathfinders
  • PEARLS for Teen Girls
  • Rogers Memorial Hospital Foundation
  • Safe & Sound
  • Sixteenth Street Community Health Center
  • Sojourner Family Peace Center
  • Teens Grow Greens
  • The Parenting Network

