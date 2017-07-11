Northwestern Mutual awards $1 million in grants

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. is giving more than $1 million in grants through its foundation to 25 Milwaukee nonprofits.

The grants will support initiatives in Milwaukee’s Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods, which are home to about 70,000 people.

“The strength of our community is shown by the residents spearheading efforts in these neighborhoods, which will create a lasting impact,” said Eric Christophersen, president of Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “With the support of local programs and organizations, they’re influencing positive changes that will continue to drive Milwaukee toward a better tomorrow.”

Among the grant recipients is Teens Grow Greens, an organization that offers nine-month paid internships to teens, who plant, tend and harvest fresh produce at gardens in Milwaukee and mentor elementary students. The grant will support the expansion of the program to the Amani neighborhood.

“Experiential learning in nature can have an incredible impact on helping children develop a sense of purpose,” said Charlie Uihlein, executive director of Teens Grow Greens. “We’re very thankful to be partnering with Northwestern Mutual to bring our program to the Amani neighborhood and help local youth discover their potential for growth.”

The full list of grant recipients includes:

ACTS Community Development Corporation

Artists Working in Education

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

COA Youth & Family Centers

Data You Can Use

Dominican Center for Women

Feeding America

Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion

Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

Journey House

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin

Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee

Local Initiatives Support Corporation

Metcalfe Park Neighborhood Association

Milwaukee Christian Center

Milwaukee Community Business Collaborative

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Neighborhood News Service

Pathfinders

PEARLS for Teen Girls

Rogers Memorial Hospital Foundation

Safe & Sound

Sixteenth Street Community Health Center

Sojourner Family Peace Center

Teens Grow Greens

The Parenting Network