Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee CEO retires

The Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee announced today that Rob Meiksins has retired as chief executive officer after two years with the organization.

Meiksins has led the Nonprofit Center since September 2015.

“We thank Rob for his service to the Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee, and we wish him well as he begins this new chapter,” said Christina Simon, board president. “The Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee has been serving our community for 50 years, and we look forward to continuing to bring important training, tools, and resources to our nonprofit partners.”

The organization’s board of directors has established a transition team and will begin a search for an interim executive to lead its operations, Simon said. The Nonprofit Center works to advance Milwaukee’s nonprofit sector through organizational capacity, volunteerism and cross-sector collaboration.

Meiksins previously advised area nonprofits as the owner of Forward Steps Consulting, LLC. He also previously served as senior consultant at the McDonald Schaefer Group.

At the Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee, he took over for Leigh Kunde, who served as executive director for 22 years until she left in 2015.