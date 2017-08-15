New entrepreneurship group formed

A new local entrepreneurship group called Grasshopper aims to help entrepreneurs jump ahead with their ideas.

The Milwaukee Institute and Medical College of Wisconsin researcher Sherry Zhang co-founded the group, which will host regular meetings at the Technology Innovation Center at Milwaukee County Research Park. The first meeting is Aug. 17.

The group is inclusive of entrepreneurs and innovators at all stages of the process, and the events aim to provide learning, ideas and networking. Kathleen Gallagher, executive director of the Milwaukee Institute, said the aim is to provide a neutral platform for startups, and the MI can point them in the direction of programming and resources.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship can be lonely endeavors and it can be difficult to make the right connections for your project,” said Kathleen Gallagher executive director of the Milwaukee Institute, which co-founded grasshopper. “We’re excited about bringing some of the best people in our network to grasshopper meetings to connect with local trail blazers.”

“Grasshopper will provide a no cost, no pressure forum where people with ideas can meet each other and interact with experts in a range of relevant areas,” Zhang said.

Presenters will include experts in venture capital, specific technologies and other entrepreneurship topics. At the first meeting, Ben Stanley, director of gener8tor program gBETA Milwaukee, will speak about developing a roadmap to market and Zhang will discuss her experience in gBETA as founder of gene-based nutrition startup GenoPalate. Scott Johannes, founder of Immersive Innovations LLC, also will demonstrate the patient rehabilitation virtual reality games his startup has created.

Registration for the free event is required. It begins at 5 p.m. Thursday.