National Business Furniture co-founder Julie Mosher dies

Moshers received 2016 BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award

by

August 23, 2017, 2:28 PM

Julie Mosher, co-founder of Milwaukee’s National Business Furniture, died Tuesday.

George and Julie Mosher in their home on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

Mosher, 73, who was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2002, received a lung transplant in 2008. She was admitted to the hospital Monday night and doctors found blood had entered her brain.

Julie and husband George Mosher celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. The couple founded National Business Furniture in 1975 and grew it to $130 million in revenue. They sold it in 2006 for $85 million.

Since their exit, the Moshers have donated their time and treasure to the Milwaukee entrepreneurship community to help others find the same success. Their journey was detailed in a cover story in BizTimes Milwaukee when BizTimes Media honored them with its Lifetime Achievement Award last year.

Julie was born in Racine, grew up in the Quad Cities and attended University of Minnesota, where she majored in elementary education with a minor in studio art. After college, Julie came to Milwaukee to teach first grade.

George and Julie met at a Friday fish fry downtown and were married a few months later, on Dec. 31, 1966. The couple had three children, Karen, Holly and Robert.

As vice president at NBF, Julie excelled at pioneering the National Business Furniture catalog and its distinctive style, which helped drive the company’s success.

The Moshers have donated generously to several organizations they feel passionately about, including the transplant program at Froedtert Hospital.

Feerick Funeral Home in Shorewood is handling the arrangements.

