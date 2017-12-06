MANDI announces 2018 finalists

Winners will be announced at the MANDIs annual gala in March

December 06, 2017, 1:42 PM

The Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation (MANDI) at an event on Tuesday at Mr. J’s Lounge announced the 15 organizations and individuals chosen as this year’s finalists. 

The MANDIs partners with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Milwaukee to recognize businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals involved with community development efforts in Milwaukee’s central city.

This year’s winners will be announced at the MANDIs annual gala on March 15 at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. A volunteer selection committee chose two finalists for each of the six MANDI categories:

Winners of this year’s new Northwestern Mutual Foundation Collaboration Award– honoring two small community-based organization partners– will be announced at the MANDI gala.

The winners of the Wells Fargo People’s Choice Award, selected through a social media campaign allowing the public to vote for the top three MANDI finalists, will also be announced at the March 15 gala.

