Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Wisconsin chapter raises $526,000

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Wisconsin chapter recently raised $526,000 in its annual campaign to fund research, education and patient service programs.

Lulu Sammarco is Girl of the Year for the the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Raising the most during the 10-week campaign were Nate Wucherpfennig, of Genentech, and Martha Handrich, of Marcus Hotels and Resorts, earning them the title of Milwaukee Man & Woman of the Year.

“Congratulations to our winners, and to all of our candidates and campaign team members who participated in this year’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign,” said Liz Klug, LLS Executive Director. “These exceptional volunteers are all passionate and determined individuals, and leaders in our community. Together, we are getting closer to LLS’s goal of a world without blood cancer.”

LLS Girl of the Year Lulu Sammarco, a blood cancer survivor, attended multiple events throughout the campaign, culminating in a speech at the finale celebration. Isaac Schneider is LLS Boy of the Year. 

Funds raised through LLS’s Man and Woman of the Year are used for research to advance targeted therapies and immunotherapies; blood cancer information, education and support for patients; and policies that ensure patients have access to blood cancer treatments.

