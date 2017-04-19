Lake Express Ferry, Bicycle Collective hosting bike collection Thursday

Donors receive free ferry ticket

by

April 19, 2017, 9:43 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/lake-express-ferry-bicycle-collective-hosting-bike-collection-thursday/

Lake Express Ferry and Milwaukee Bicycle Collective will collect gently used bicycles on Thursday, April 20 to promote earth-friendly travel and to provide more bicycles to local community members.Bicycle-shutterstock-2016-07-29

In its seventh year, the partnership program will collect the bicycles at the Lake Express terminal, located at 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, and will give each bicycle donor one free round-trip ticket per household for the Lake Express Ferry.

“This program continues to grow in popularity and we’re thrilled to be able to help provide bicycles that are put to good use throughout the region,” said Aaron Schultz, vice president of marketing of Lake Express. 

Milwaukee Bicycle Collective is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization that sells refurbished bicycles, repairs bicycles and provides riding instruction at discounted prices. 

Lake Express Ferry and Milwaukee Bicycle Collective will collect gently used bicycles on Thursday, April 20 to promote earth-friendly travel and to provide more bicycles to local community members.Bicycle-shutterstock-2016-07-29

In its seventh year, the partnership program will collect the bicycles at the Lake Express terminal, located at 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, and will give each bicycle donor one free round-trip ticket per household for the Lake Express Ferry.

“This program continues to grow in popularity and we’re thrilled to be able to help provide bicycles that are put to good use throughout the region,” said Aaron Schultz, vice president of marketing of Lake Express. 

Milwaukee Bicycle Collective is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization that sells refurbished bicycles, repairs bicycles and provides riding instruction at discounted prices. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am