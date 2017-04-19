Lake Express Ferry, Bicycle Collective hosting bike collection Thursday

Lake Express Ferry and Milwaukee Bicycle Collective will collect gently used bicycles on Thursday, April 20 to promote earth-friendly travel and to provide more bicycles to local community members.

In its seventh year, the partnership program will collect the bicycles at the Lake Express terminal, located at 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, and will give each bicycle donor one free round-trip ticket per household for the Lake Express Ferry.

“This program continues to grow in popularity and we’re thrilled to be able to help provide bicycles that are put to good use throughout the region,” said Aaron Schultz, vice president of marketing of Lake Express.

Milwaukee Bicycle Collective is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization that sells refurbished bicycles, repairs bicycles and provides riding instruction at discounted prices.