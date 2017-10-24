Kohl’s donates $800,000 to Children’s Hospital for healthy kids initiative

Kohl’s is giving $800,000 to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin over the next two years to fund a new statewide program aimed at raising awareness of the importance of healthy eating and active living among children, the company announced today.

The donation from the Menomonee Falls-based retailer will support the new program, called Mission: Healthy Kids, that will promote policy, systems and environmental changes in schools, promote Children’s Hospital’s e-learning health education programming and provide free resources related to nutrition and health.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and Wisconsin School Health Wellness Awards will partner on the program.

“With Kohl’s generous donation, we are eager to launch new prevention efforts that align with our joint commitment to keeping our community safe and healthy, and to build upon established community partnerships and our demonstrated commitment to school health,” said Bridget Clementi, vice president of community services for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. “Mission: Healthy Kids offers us the opportunity to directly connect with school communities throughout Wisconsin to provide tools and resources that contribute to improving the health and well-being of kids and families.”

The donation is funded by the Kohl’s Cares cause merchandise program, through which 100 percent of the net profits from the sale of $5 books and toys are donated to children’s health initiatives. To date, Kohl’s has raised more than $317 million through the program.

The company has given more than $90 million to support charitable initiatives in the metro Milwaukee area since 2000, including more than $15 million to Children’s Hospital.

“Kohl’s shares Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s commitment to children’s health,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president of corporate communications. “We are proud to partner with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to encourage children and families across the state to make active and healthy choices in support of a healthy lifestyle.”