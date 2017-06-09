Kohl’s Donates $160,000 to Ronald McDonald House

Will fund hospitality cart at Children's Hospital

June 09, 2017, 10:28 AM

Kohl’s announced this week it will donate $160,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin, Inc.

The donation will bolster the organization’s programs and fund a hospitality cart at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, which will provide healthy food offerings, toys, books and games to families receiving treatment.

The Kohl’s Corp. headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

Funds will also support the RMHC Eastern Wisconsin’s art and music expressive therapies, the organization’s community collaboration program, the Secret Garden and related educational and memorial programs.

“Kohl’s is proud to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president of communications. “Kohl’s shares the Ronald McDonald House’s commitment to supporting families, and we are pleased to play a role in ensuring parents and siblings are able to stay close to their loved ones during hospitalizations to give them even more love, strength and support when they need it most.”

The donation is made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and soft toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to benefit children’s initiatives.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kohl’s to continue to provide critical resources to better serve every family that needs us,” said Ann Petrie, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin’s president and CEO. “This funding will ensure the therapeutic programs and services that make the Ronald McDonald House so much more than just a place to stay are available to the community of families we serve.”

