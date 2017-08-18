Kathy’s House adds four board members

Organization preparing to launch $3 million capital campaign

August 18, 2017, 11:47 AM

Kathy’s House, a nonprofit organization that provides housing to hospital patients and their family members who have traveled to Milwaukee to receive treatment, has added four board members as it prepares to launch a capital campaign for its new facility.

The organization plans to build a new facility with the help of $6 million from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. Kathy’s House plans on raising $3 million in a capital campaign.

The organization has added four board members as it lays the groundwork for that campaign.

New members include Jack Anick, founder of Wauwatosa-based Anick & Associates; Randall Hoth, retired president and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin; Mark Filla, financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial; and Mona Theobald, general manager of customer experience and advocacy for GE Healthcare’s U.S. and Canada region.

“We are pleased to have the outstanding talents of these four individuals as we develop a premier hospital guest house serving families facing critical health care challenges,” said Glen Van Fossen, chair of the board of directors. “They will make a positive impact as we prepare to build a new house.”

Anick founded Anick & Associates, an accounting firm specializing in accounting and management services for nonprofit organizations that currently serves 90 nonprofits. 

As a financial advisor, Filla specializes in financial planning, asset management, investment allocation and cash flow analysis. 

Hoth has held leadership and board positions on a local chamber of commerce, the board of managers of the YMCA, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Art Museum, among others. He is the uncle of Kathy Vogel Kuttner, founder of Kathy’s house, and has been involved in Kathy’s House since its inception in 2001.

Theobald previously was the vice president and general manager for the Western U.S. and Canada, and led the creation of the first Women’s Imaging Sales and Marketing Organization. Currently she is a member and leader of the GE Women’s Network and is on the leadership team for GE Healthcare’s Women’s Network.

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

