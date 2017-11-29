Journey House plans Baran Park renovation, job training program

Organization proposes $2.8 million baseball field improvement project

by

November 29, 2017, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/journey-house-plans-baran-park-renovation-job-training-program/

Milwaukee-based non-profit organization Journey House would oversee a $2.8 million improvement project and establish a new job training program at a park on the city’s south side, under a management agreement set for Milwaukee County Board approval next week.

A Felix Mantilla Little League player slides toward home plate during a game in the summer of 2015.

Journey House, which helps families move out of poverty through education, youth development and workforce readiness programs, is raising funds to improve Barron Park’s baseball field infrastructure and establish a workforce development program that would be based at the park at 2600 S. Chase Ave., according to plans submitted to the county board.

Under the proposal, Journey House would install three new regulation baseball diamonds, a tee-ball diamond and a new concession pavilion.

Journey House also has plans to establish a career intern training and job placement program at the park that will focus on sports turf and landscaping training, as well as hospitality and culinary arts training. A dozen jobs are expected to be created as a result of the program, according to county board documents.

Journey House plans to fund the project by raising $1.8 million in private donations and securing $1 million in funding from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

John Dargle, parks director for Milwaukee County, said the department has been in discussion with Journey House for more than a year regarding the facilities at Baran Park, which currently hosts the organization’s Felix Mantilla Little League.

The organization has partnered with the county since 2012 on the installation and management of the Packers football field in Mitchell Park. The proposed 30-year management agreement for Baran Park is patterned after the one for Mitchell Park.

The county would save $144,127 in capital replacement costs at Baran Park, and avoid an operating loss of about $32,000 each year under the proposed management agreement, according to county board documents.

Milwaukee-based non-profit organization Journey House would oversee a $2.8 million improvement project and establish a new job training program at a park on the city’s south side, under a management agreement set for Milwaukee County Board approval next week.

A Felix Mantilla Little League player slides toward home plate during a game in the summer of 2015.

Journey House, which helps families move out of poverty through education, youth development and workforce readiness programs, is raising funds to improve Barron Park’s baseball field infrastructure and establish a workforce development program that would be based at the park at 2600 S. Chase Ave., according to plans submitted to the county board.

Under the proposal, Journey House would install three new regulation baseball diamonds, a tee-ball diamond and a new concession pavilion.

Journey House also has plans to establish a career intern training and job placement program at the park that will focus on sports turf and landscaping training, as well as hospitality and culinary arts training. A dozen jobs are expected to be created as a result of the program, according to county board documents.

Journey House plans to fund the project by raising $1.8 million in private donations and securing $1 million in funding from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

John Dargle, parks director for Milwaukee County, said the department has been in discussion with Journey House for more than a year regarding the facilities at Baran Park, which currently hosts the organization’s Felix Mantilla Little League.

The organization has partnered with the county since 2012 on the installation and management of the Packers football field in Mitchell Park. The proposed 30-year management agreement for Baran Park is patterned after the one for Mitchell Park.

The county would save $144,127 in capital replacement costs at Baran Park, and avoid an operating loss of about $32,000 each year under the proposed management agreement, according to county board documents.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How much do you plan to spend on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Mental health at your fingertips (literally)
Mental health at your fingertips (literally)

Convenient access for non-emergency health issues

by Paul Nobile

Relying on solvency opinions
Relying on solvency opinions

Considerations for company boards

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/30/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm