Jewish Community Center purchases building in Mequon for early childhood center

The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center has purchased a building in Mequon to house its early childhood education center.

The building, located at 10813 N. Port Washington Road, will house the Linda & Fred Wein Center for Gan Ami Early Childhood Education beginning in the fall. It’s the former site of Mequon Kindercare.

The early childhood education center currently operates out of a building at 1415 W. Donges Bay Rd. in Mequon.

“This investment, made possible with the generous support of the Wein Family, is a strong demonstration of our commitment to high quality education and the entire northern suburban community,” said Mark Shapiro, JCC president and chief executive officer. “As our service continues to grow, we identified the need for a permanent home for our program – one that could serve our existing families and meet the needs of a growing community. We are deeply appreciative for the families, donors, staff, and partners who have made this investment possible.”

It’s the JCC’s third property in Ozaukee County, along with the Hy & Richard Smith JCC Water Park and the Albert & Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp.

The JCC operates another Gan Ami early childhood education center at a Whitefish Bay campus.