Impact100 announces $100,000 grant recipients

Impact100 Greater Milwaukee, a local chapter of a national women’s nonprofit, has announced the winners of three competitive $100,000 grants.

Milwaukee nonprofits Benedict Center, GPS Education Partners and Running Rebels were chosen from five finalists. The 308 female members of Impact100 Greater Milwaukee voted on the winners after hearing from five nonprofit finalists during the organization’s second annual awards celebration on Wednesday.

“Each of our 308 members made a $1,000 gift and cast their vote for the nonprofits they felt to be the most deserving. Together, we are truly women giving as one,” said Anne Trunzo, Impact100 Greater Mlwaukee co-founder.

The organization received more than 70 applications from nonprofits in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties.

The grant recipients include:

The Benedict Center , an organization that addresses the needs of Milwaukee women in the criminal justice system, will use the grant to purchase an outreach vehicle for its volunteer workers. The vehicle will be used for the organization’s “Sisters Program,” a community partnership with the Milwaukee Police Department that assists victims of prostitution/sex trafficking with a public-health approach. It will allow volunteer workers to transport women on the street to shelters and carry supplies, such as blankets and water, for women still on the street.

Waukesha County-based GPS Education Partners works with businesses and school districts to offer immersive apprenticeships to students who are at risk of dropping out. The grant funds will be used to develop an apprentice program for multiple skilled jobs and to develop a platform for future expansion of the program into new roles and industries.

Running Rebels , a Milwaukee nonprofit that provides central city youth ages 8-19 with recreational and educational programs, recently moved into a large facility on Milwaukee’s north side. The grant will be used to purchase new bleachers to encourage families to gather and watch games, and provide better equipment. The funds will also allow Running Rebels to expand programming with later weekday and weekend hours, and additional activities for young men, girls, small children and families.

Two runner-up nonprofits each received $4,000 merit grants:

Riveredge Nature Center : a nature sanctuary in Ozaukee County, which offers a learning laboratory for youth, families and adults.

Artists Working in Education : a nonprofit that sponsors professional artists who bring creative visual arts experiences directly to schools, community centers and informal settings such as parks, playgrounds, libraries and community events.

During its inaugural year in 2016, Impact100 Greater Milwaukee gave $218,000 to local nonprofits.

“We are so proud of the fact that in one calendar year, we’ve given away more than half a million dollars to local nonprofits through the generosity of our members,” said Cynthia Harris, Impact100 Greater Milwaukee co-founder.

Nonprofits seeking to participate in the 2018 grant award process are invited to review full eligibility requirements and submit letters of inquiry beginning Nov. 1.