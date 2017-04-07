Associated Bank and the Brewers Community Foundation will donate a potential total of $100,000 to Housing Resources, Inc. (HRI) through their charitable partnership, “Hits for Homes” this 2017 Brewers season.

HRI is a nonprofit organization that financially assists low- to moderate- income homeowners and promotes neighborhood growth in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha Counties. For every hit the Brewers record at home games, “Hits for Homes,” in its third consecutive year, will donate $150 to HRI until the amount totals $100,000.

“Brewers Community Foundation recognizes the challenges facing our community. A collaborative partnership with Associated Bank and HRI creates an effective way to make a difference,” Cecelia Gore, Executive Director of Brewers Community Foundation said.

The Associated Bank LED board, located above the Check Deck in the outfield will display the team’s hits and donations to HRI during the season.

As a long-term commercial banking partner, Associated Bank has worked with the Brewers for other charitable causes in past years.

“Associated Bank is proud to partner with the Brewers Community Foundation to support Housing Resources,”Christopher Piotrowski, EVP and chief marketing officer at Associated Bank said. “We believe in the mission of Housing Resources to empower people to live their dream of successful homeownership and enrich our community.”