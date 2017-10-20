Herb Kohl gives $2 million to Milwaukee Public Library Foundation

Largest individual gift in foundation's history

by

October 20, 2017, 2:14 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/herb-kohl-gives-2-million-to-milwaukee-public-library-foundation/

The Milwaukee Public Library Foundation announced today that Herb Kohl has pledged $2 million to the organization.

Paula Kiely, Milwaukee Public Library director; Ryan Daniels, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation executive director; Don Rosanova, president of Mariano’s; Herb Kohl; Nancy Hernandez, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation Board president. (Photo provided by Milwaukee Public Library Foundation)

It’s the largest individual gift in the foundation’s 30-year history, according to Nancy Hernandez, foundation board president.

Kohl, a former U.S. senator and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced the gift at the foundation’s Benjamin Franklin Awards celebration, which was held Thursday at the Central Library in downtown Milwaukee.

The foundation honored Kohl and Don Rosanova, president of Mariano’s, at the awards ceremony. Rosanova and Kohl have given more than $4 million in support of the foundation, according to a news release.

“Award winners Senator Kohl and Don Rosanova…truly are community leaders who support the critical role the public library plays in supporting lifelong learning, education and democracy in our community,” Hernandez said.

The Milwaukee Public Library Foundation announced today that Herb Kohl has pledged $2 million to the organization.

Paula Kiely, Milwaukee Public Library director; Ryan Daniels, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation executive director; Don Rosanova, president of Mariano’s; Herb Kohl; Nancy Hernandez, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation Board president. (Photo provided by Milwaukee Public Library Foundation)

It’s the largest individual gift in the foundation’s 30-year history, according to Nancy Hernandez, foundation board president.

Kohl, a former U.S. senator and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced the gift at the foundation’s Benjamin Franklin Awards celebration, which was held Thursday at the Central Library in downtown Milwaukee.

The foundation honored Kohl and Don Rosanova, president of Mariano’s, at the awards ceremony. Rosanova and Kohl have given more than $4 million in support of the foundation, according to a news release.

“Award winners Senator Kohl and Don Rosanova…truly are community leaders who support the critical role the public library plays in supporting lifelong learning, education and democracy in our community,” Hernandez said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW hosts Political Panel Discussion
Wisconsin Club

10/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

USO Wisconsin Gala
Miller Park

10/21/20176:00 pm-10:00 pm

Business Health Care Group Annual Meeting
Italian Community Center

10/24/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Optimizing building control systems
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

10/25/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

WCREW Showcase Awards 2017
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

10/26/20175:00 pm-8:30 pm