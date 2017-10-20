Herb Kohl gives $2 million to Milwaukee Public Library Foundation

The Milwaukee Public Library Foundation announced today that Herb Kohl has pledged $2 million to the organization.

It’s the largest individual gift in the foundation’s 30-year history, according to Nancy Hernandez, foundation board president.

Kohl, a former U.S. senator and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced the gift at the foundation’s Benjamin Franklin Awards celebration, which was held Thursday at the Central Library in downtown Milwaukee.

The foundation honored Kohl and Don Rosanova, president of Mariano’s, at the awards ceremony. Rosanova and Kohl have given more than $4 million in support of the foundation, according to a news release.

“Award winners Senator Kohl and Don Rosanova…truly are community leaders who support the critical role the public library plays in supporting lifelong learning, education and democracy in our community,” Hernandez said.