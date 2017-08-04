HEAR Wisconsin names new president

Jill Van Calster previously led Wisconsin Philanthropy Network

by

August 04, 2017, 11:01 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/hear-wisconsin-names-new-president/

HEAR Wisconsin, a West Allis-based nonprofit that helps individuals with hearing loss, has named Jill Van Calster as its new president and chief executive officer.

Van Calster has worked with Wisconsin nonprofit organizations for two decades, most recently as president and CEO of Brookfield-based Wisconsin Philanthropy Network. She replaces Richard Phalen, who retired earlier this year.

Jill Van Calster

“Jill is passionate about continuing HEAR Wisconsin’s mission to help infants, children, and adults by eliminating communication and language barriers through personalized services, technology, and education,” said Rachel Smith, HEAR Wisconsin board chair.

She was previously executive vice president and chief operating officer for Curative Care, and has also held leadership roles at Blue Cross & Blue Shield United of Wisconsin and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

She has a master of science degree in nonprofit management and leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and serves as a board member for The Parenting Network and Helen Bader Institute for Nonprofit Management at the UW-Milwaukee.

