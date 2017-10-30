Hal Leonard CEO issues $2 million challenge grant to After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Largest single gift in organization's history

October 30, 2017, 12:23 PM

Keith Mardak, chairman and chief executive officer of Hal Leonard Corp., has issued a $2 million challenge grant to Glendale-based nonprofit ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis.

The gift from Mardak and his wife Mary is the largest single contribution in the organization’s 18-year history. It will launch the Mardak 2020 Breast Cancer Initiative, which is aimed at expanding ABCD’s peer-to-peer support services.

ABCD is a support network for people affected by breast cancer — patients as well as their friends and family members.

“Mary and I had a long-time friendship and respect for Melodie Wilson Oldenburg, founder of ABCD,” Keith Mardak said. “That is why we’re pleased to commit to ABCD’s long-term growth and sustainability.”

Under the challenge grant, the $1 million allocated to the first two years requires the organization’s fundraising to show a year-over-year increase of $1 for each $2 in the grant. ABCD must meet certain metrics by the end of year two to be considered for another $1 million dollars in the third and fourth year.

The initiative will allow ABCD to expand relationships with health care facilities, invest in integrated marketing and outreach initiatives, increase services to underserved populations and recruit and train more volunteer survivor mentors, the organization said.

“This is truly a transformational moment for our organization, thanks to the generosity of Keith and his wife, Mary Vandenberg,” said Wayne Oldenburg, ABCD board president. “They are two of the major and most generous philanthropists in the state and support many organizations and causes nationwide.”

“Our vision is that every woman or man who is diagnosed or living with breast cancer knows about ABCD and has access to our critical services,” Oldenburg added. “No one else – not a nurse navigator, a helpline, or a website – provides the personalized connection that we do at ABCD. We are now positioned to considerably increase the number of people we serve, ensuring more hope and help for those affected by breast cancer.”

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit's gift to Milwaukee

