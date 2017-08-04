Greater Milwaukee Foundation to offer day of free Milwaukee Public Museum admission

Greater Milwaukee Foundation is offering free admission to the public at the Milwaukee Public Museum on Aug. 12 as a continuation of its Gifts to the Community initiative.

Entry on Aug. 12 will be free for all visitors, and hours will be extended from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The foundation launched an initiative in 2015 to bestow gifts on the community in honor of its 100th year, including backing a free transit service day for the region and offering area residents free admission to the Mitchell Park Conservatory.

“The Foundation is able to offer Gifts to the Community because of generous people who recognize that when we share positive experiences together, it strengthens our sense of community,” said Ellen Gilligan, foundation president and CEO. “We are delighted to return to the Milwaukee Public Museum, which was the site of our very first, and incredibly popular, Gift to the Community in January 2015.”

In addition to MPM exhibits, the day will also include other special offerings:

Free shows throughout the day in the N ational Geographic Dome Theater & Daniel M. Soref Planetarium .

Special programming related to the total solar eclipse that will be visible in parts of North America on Aug. 21.

Docent-led window interpretations in the European Village from 9-11 a.m.

Live bug experience in Bugs Alive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Volunteers in the Streets of Old Milwaukee , Third Planet and Bison Hunt exhibits to discuss history from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Chocolate cart in the Rain Forest from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Crafts for kids in the Steigleder Gallery.

Free short films in the Gromme Theater.

Discount coupons for a return visit.

“We’re so grateful to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation for their generosity in making this day possible,” said Dennis Kois, MPM president and CEO. “When we partnered with GMF in 2015, we had over 26,000 visitors − the busiest weekend in museum history. We’re incredibly excited to be able to open our doors again and give the community another opportunity to enjoy a Saturday at the museum for free.”