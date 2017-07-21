Greater Milwaukee Foundation to host regionwide forum

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation has announced the launch of a new initiative with a simple goal: starting a conversation.

The GMF is hosting a regionwide forum called “On The Table” in the fall, during which people are invited gather in small groups for a meal and conversation about improving the community. The event is targeted at residents of Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties.

“On the Table offers a welcoming, accessible way for any and all people in our community to contribute their ideas and energy toward advancing a more vibrant and connected region,” said Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the GMF. “Strong relationships strengthen community, and this effort will build the types of relationships that lead to collaborative action and positive change.”

The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Community members can participate by hosting or joining a discussion. The conversations can take place in homes, restaurants, coffee shops, libraries, places of worship, businesses, community centers or parks.

GMF is working with its partner foundations, the Greater Cedarburg Foundation, the West Bend Community Foundation and the Oconomowoc Area Foundation, on the initiative.

Hosting is open to all, and anyone can be invited to join the groups of 8 to 12 people. Conversation starters will be provided, but tables have the discretion to discuss what they want.

Participants are encouraged to document their conversation and offer feedback to inform community wide goals, the GMF said.

Registration for hosts is available at onthetableMKE.org.