Greater Milwaukee Foundation recognizes civic leaders at annual meeting

Herb Kohl, Thelma Sias, John Daniels, Jr. recognized [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

June 16, 2017, 11:42 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/greater-milwaukee-foundation-recognizes-civic-leaders-at-annual-meeting/

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation honored philanthropist Herb Kohl, retired WEC Energy Group executive Thelma Sias, and Quarles & Brady chairman emeritus John Daniels, Jr. for their contributions to Milwaukee at its annual meeting on Thursday at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kohl, a former U.S. senator and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, was recognized with the Frank Kirkpatrick Award, which honors individuals who have made physical improvements in the community. Kohl was praised for his work to keep the Milwaukee Bucks in the city and for contributing $100 million to the arena project. While accepting the award, Kohl gave credit to the Bucks’ leadership and local government in helping with the effort.

“Something like keeping the Bucks in Milwaukee, getting a new arena, sparking downtown development, creating thousands of jobs and opportunities for people in the future is not something that one person could do or did do,” Kohl said. “The truth is that a lot of people and a lot of institutions worked together to make it happen.”

Daniels was given the William C. Frye Award, which recognizes those who have made civic contributions to the community. Daniels has served as one of the leading coordinators of the MKE Fellows Program, an initiative that encourages young men from Milwaukee to complete their college education and return to work in the city.

Sias was given the Doug Jansson Leadership Award, which recognizes nonprofit leaders and community volunteers who advocate on behalf of underserved communities. Sias, who recently retired as vice president of local affairs for WEC Energy Group, previously served as community campaign co-chair for the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and has served on many charitable and philanthropic boards.

The foundation also announced the launch of an initiative aimed at creating a conversation around the community’s vision for the future. On Oct. 17, the foundation will host a forum called “On the Table,” during which people will be encouraged to gather in small groups across the region for a meal and discussion about how to improve the quality of life in the community.

Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, said that 2016 was the largest grant-making year in its history, with the foundation making $60 million in grants throughout the region. Gilligan said the foundation’s assets also recently surpassed $810 million.

“This growth ensures the community will benefit for generations to come,” she said.

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation honored philanthropist Herb Kohl, retired WEC Energy Group executive Thelma Sias, and Quarles & Brady chairman emeritus John Daniels, Jr. for their contributions to Milwaukee at its annual meeting on Thursday at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kohl, a former U.S. senator and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, was recognized with the Frank Kirkpatrick Award, which honors individuals who have made physical improvements in the community. Kohl was praised for his work to keep the Milwaukee Bucks in the city and for contributing $100 million to the arena project. While accepting the award, Kohl gave credit to the Bucks’ leadership and local government in helping with the effort.

“Something like keeping the Bucks in Milwaukee, getting a new arena, sparking downtown development, creating thousands of jobs and opportunities for people in the future is not something that one person could do or did do,” Kohl said. “The truth is that a lot of people and a lot of institutions worked together to make it happen.”

Daniels was given the William C. Frye Award, which recognizes those who have made civic contributions to the community. Daniels has served as one of the leading coordinators of the MKE Fellows Program, an initiative that encourages young men from Milwaukee to complete their college education and return to work in the city.

Sias was given the Doug Jansson Leadership Award, which recognizes nonprofit leaders and community volunteers who advocate on behalf of underserved communities. Sias, who recently retired as vice president of local affairs for WEC Energy Group, previously served as community campaign co-chair for the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and has served on many charitable and philanthropic boards.

The foundation also announced the launch of an initiative aimed at creating a conversation around the community’s vision for the future. On Oct. 17, the foundation will host a forum called “On the Table,” during which people will be encouraged to gather in small groups across the region for a meal and discussion about how to improve the quality of life in the community.

Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, said that 2016 was the largest grant-making year in its history, with the foundation making $60 million in grants throughout the region. Gilligan said the foundation’s assets also recently surpassed $810 million.

“This growth ensures the community will benefit for generations to come,” she said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents The Construction BOOM!
Wisconsin Club

06/16/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm