Firms selected to renovate 100 homes in Sherman Park neighborhood

Selected organizations committed to hiring 100 unemployed or underemployed Milwaukee residents

by

March 27, 2017, 12:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/firms-selected-to-renovate-100-homes-in-sherman-park-neighborhood/

Six organizations, committed to hiring 100 unemployed or underemployed Milwaukee residents, have been selected by the city to renovate 100 homes in the greater Sherman Park neighborhood.

Crews from Northcott Neighborhood House deconstruct a city-owned home at 2709 N. 40th St. In the wake of unrest this summer in the Sherman Park neighborhood, the State of Wisconsin is allocating $2 million for the City of Milwaukee to help train residents in construction trades by rehabilitating, deconstructing or demolishing homes.

Crews from Northcott Neighborhood House deconstruct a city-owned home at 2709 N. 40th St. In the wake of unrest this summer in the Sherman Park neighborhood, the State of Wisconsin is allocating $2 million for the City of Milwaukee to help train residents in construction trades by rehabilitating, deconstructing or demolishing homes.

Advance Investors, CUBE Development/FIT Investment Group, Ezekiel Community Development Corp., Gorman & Co., Strong Blocks Real Estate, and T.E. X LLC, will renovate tax-foreclosed homes in the area south of Capitol Drive, north of Lloyd Street, west of 20th Street, and east of 60th Street.

Grants, funded with money from the State of Wisconsin, will provide up to $10,000 toward the rehab cost of each home. The firms selected will hire at least one unemployed or underemployed Milwaukee resident to work on each property.

The homes will be sold to the selected organizations for one dollar plus the real estate closing costs.

“This is an investment in Sherman Park and nearby neighborhoods. It will return foreclosed houses to productive use, and it will help many people reenter the workforce,” Mayor Tom Barrett said in a written statement. “It is a step forward for this area and for the entire city.”

A resolution will be presented to the Milwaukee Common Council in mid-April that will authorize the Department of City Development to sell properties and enter into grant agreements with the selected applicants.

“I’m focused on the future, and the Milwaukee Employment/Renovation Initiative is an important part of a positive future for neighborhoods facing housing and economic challenges,” Alderman Khalif Rainey. “We have reviewed a number of partnership proposals, and I am pleased the city is moving forward with several different organizations on this effort.”

Related Stories

Six organizations, committed to hiring 100 unemployed or underemployed Milwaukee residents, have been selected by the city to renovate 100 homes in the greater Sherman Park neighborhood.

Crews from Northcott Neighborhood House deconstruct a city-owned home at 2709 N. 40th St. In the wake of unrest this summer in the Sherman Park neighborhood, the State of Wisconsin is allocating $2 million for the City of Milwaukee to help train residents in construction trades by rehabilitating, deconstructing or demolishing homes.

Crews from Northcott Neighborhood House deconstruct a city-owned home at 2709 N. 40th St. In the wake of unrest this summer in the Sherman Park neighborhood, the State of Wisconsin is allocating $2 million for the City of Milwaukee to help train residents in construction trades by rehabilitating, deconstructing or demolishing homes.

Advance Investors, CUBE Development/FIT Investment Group, Ezekiel Community Development Corp., Gorman & Co., Strong Blocks Real Estate, and T.E. X LLC, will renovate tax-foreclosed homes in the area south of Capitol Drive, north of Lloyd Street, west of 20th Street, and east of 60th Street.

Grants, funded with money from the State of Wisconsin, will provide up to $10,000 toward the rehab cost of each home. The firms selected will hire at least one unemployed or underemployed Milwaukee resident to work on each property.

The homes will be sold to the selected organizations for one dollar plus the real estate closing costs.

“This is an investment in Sherman Park and nearby neighborhoods. It will return foreclosed houses to productive use, and it will help many people reenter the workforce,” Mayor Tom Barrett said in a written statement. “It is a step forward for this area and for the entire city.”

A resolution will be presented to the Milwaukee Common Council in mid-April that will authorize the Department of City Development to sell properties and enter into grant agreements with the selected applicants.

“I’m focused on the future, and the Milwaukee Employment/Renovation Initiative is an important part of a positive future for neighborhoods facing housing and economic challenges,” Alderman Khalif Rainey. “We have reviewed a number of partnership proposals, and I am pleased the city is moving forward with several different organizations on this effort.”

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

2017 Digital Summit
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

03/30/20178:00 am-4:00 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm