Entrepreneurship organizations encouraged to apply for state grants

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is accepting applications for its Entrepreneurship Support Program, which includes grants of up to $100,000.

The program is open to nonprofits and community-based organizations spearheading efforts to promote entrepreneurship and offer resources, such as training, mentorship, business development and financial assistance, to entrepreneurs.

The ESP this year will offer $1 million total in grants of between $10,000 and $100,000, which can be used for personnel, professional services and materials for the project in 2018. The program started last year, and awarded about $500,000 in grants to 11 Wisconsin projects. The awardees offered prototyping, legal services and outreach to underserved entrepreneurs.

WEDC upped the amount of funding this year based on demand and the results of the program, which has helped provide resources, launch new initiatives and build strong community networks, the organization said.

“Communities throughout Wisconsin recognize the importance of supporting new business ventures that create opportunities in their regions,” said Mark Hogan, secretary and chief executive officer of WEDC. “These grants help organizations provide direct assistance to new business owners and help develop a culture that encourages and celebrates entrepreneurial endeavors.”

More information is available here. Applications are due Oct. 20.