Donation roundup

The Lowlands Group raised $34,997 for local charities during a soft opening benefit weekend for the new Cafe Hollander at The Corners in Brookfield. Proceeds from food sales and certain beers from May 19-21 will be donated to the Food Pantry of Waukesha County, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

BelAir Cantina’s philanthropic campaign, Powered by Tacos, generated a $45,000 donation to Playworks. Sales of the “High 5 Taco,” which was designed by BelAir Cantina Chef Noe and Playworks, topped 20,000 over a five-month period. The donation will pay for the Playworks Junior Coach Leadership Program at six schools. BelAir Cantina was awarded on June 2 with the first Corporate Partner of the Year Award from the Wisconsin region of Playworks.

The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County recently awarded nearly $85,000 to 10 local non-profit organizations to support programs that promote the welfare, independence and self-sufficiency of women and girls. Grants were awarded to: Blessings in a Backpack, Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County, Healing Hearts of Waukesha County, Hebron House of Hospitality, Lad Lake, Lake Area Free Clinic, Muskego Senior Taxi Service, St. Joseph Medical Clinic, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation and The Women’s Center.

This year’s Arte Para Todos Festival, held April 27-30, raised $21,410 for art programs around Milwaukee. The majority of the money will benefit Roosevelt Middle School of the Arts, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. K-8, Milwaukee High School of the Arts and Alexander Mitchell Integrated Arts School.

The 20th Anniversary WKLH Miracle Marathon for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin raised more than $1.1 million. Funds raised through the two-day radiothon event, held May 25-26, will support Children’s Hospital’s resources and services.