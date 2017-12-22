Donation roundup

- The GE Giving Tree collection drive, an annual tradition for General Electric employees, brought in nearly 2,000 items, including hats, mittens, underwear and socks for people in need this year. The items will be donated to MPS Mitten Tree, Pathfinders homeless teens drop-in center, Clothes Closet at the VA and La Casa de Esperanza programs in Waukesha. Employees of GE Healthcare, GE Power and GE Capital participated in the giving tree program.
- As part of the Green Bay Packers Community Partner program, Boston Store representatives surprised five local charities with a $5,000 donation for each organization this week. They included Sojourner Family Peace Center, Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Make-a-Wish, The Salvation Army and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.
- The Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet this week hosted its 3 Days of Christmas program, which allows Milwaukee restaurants to give back to local charities. The first day was hosted by SURG Restaurant Group at Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, where the restaurant group provided an upscale meal to families in the house. Local sponsors included the Milwaukee Bucks, the Milwaukee Brewers and Kohl’s.
- The WaterStone Bank Foundation announced it has donated more than $700,000 to more than 200 nonprofit organizations in 2017.The grants have been centered on four main areas of giving: education, women and children, community development and veterans initiatives.
- The Child Advocacy Resources and Empowerment Center, a Waukesha-based organization that provides services to children who are suspected of experiencing physical abuse, sexual abuse or neglect, raised more than $21,000 for the reconstruction of the front entrance of its historical Big Yellow House. The Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Westbury Bank, Capri Senior Communities and First Federal Bank donated funds to help cover construction costs. All Concrete Construction and Badger Railing offered discounts on their services.
- Waukesha-based Hamacher Resource Group, Inc. has launched a GoFundMe campaign, HRG Aid to Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, to help raise funds for the company’s upcoming trip to Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, where employees plan to work with Mayor Nelson Torres Yordán in supporting rebuilding efforts.
