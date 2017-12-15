Donation roundup

- Mukwonago-based GS Global Resources recently announced it has reached a fundraising milestone. The firm’s employees have raised a total of $250,000 for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin since 2002, after a team raised a total of $25,595 at Briggs Al’s Run for Milwaukee Children’s Hospital this year.
- The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has awarded $420,000 to a team of faculty at the Medical College of Wisconsin that is working to reduce opioid use disorder among U.S. military veterans. The Medical College is working with the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and other community partners on the effort.
- Milwaukee-based nonprofit UMOS Inc. has received a $634,000 federal grant to prevent sex trafficking. UMOS will implement the grant with a focus on key metro areas and hotspots located along major interstate highway corridors and agricultural communities in central Wisconsin, and to establish, support and expand capacity of Wisconsin communities to prevent labor and sex trafficking and protect both domestic and foreign-born victims of trafficking.
- Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit focused on finding a cure for childhood cancer, awarded a $250,000 grant to a childhood cancer researcher at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Michael Burke, MD, of CHW, is one of three researchers across the country to receive “Reach Grants,” which provide funding at a critical point in the development of a cancer therapy, preparation for FDA approval.
- A $1,000 donation from AT&T provided nearly 300 students at Allen-Field Elementary School in Milwaukee with “Yell & Tell” booklets in English and Spanish to teach them about how to take action in dangerous situations.
