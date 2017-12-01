Donation roundup

- Milwaukee-based Cream City Foundation is giving a $20,000 grant support HIV/STI testing, prevention and treatment services in Milwaukee. The funding will allow Holton Street Clinic to embed a registered nurse and a clinic assistant two afternoons per week at the office of Milwaukee nonprofit organization Diverse & Resilient. The grant follows a needs assessment conducted by Cream City Foundation in partnership with Marquette University’s Center for Gender and Sexualities, which identified gaps in care for LGBTQ+ individuals.
- The foundation of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. recently announced the launch of two college scholarship programs for childhood cancer survivors and siblings of those impacted by childhood cancer. The Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship, administered through Scholarship America, will provide 25 scholarships for survivors and 10 for the siblings of those affected, valued at $5,000.
- As part of the National Day of Service, technicians from Mr. Handyman of Waukesha and Northern Milwaukee are donating three days of repairs and services until Saturday. Mr. Handyman’s volunteer staff will visit a local veteran’s apartment in Waukesha to provide repair and maintenance services including building a deck and ramp to make the apartment wheelchair accessible.
- The Women & Girls Fund of Waukesha County has announced its Women and Girls New Hope Scholarship Fund, an endowed fund created to give non-traditional women a second chance at pursuing secondary education. The scholarship will provide an annual $5,000 grant to encourage and support women seeking a second chance at pursuing education by helping eliminate the financial barrier of tuition. The fund was recently established by Karie Stupek, daughter of the late Dick and Carol Richards, former owners of Country Springs Hotel.
- Associates from Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s delivered truckloads of nearly 1,000 wrapped holiday gifts for children enrolled at Penfield Children’s Center this morning. The gifts, donated by Kohl’s associates, will be distributed Saturday during Penfield’s annual holiday party.
- Thelen Funeral Services in North Prairie recently donated $3,359 to Operation FINALLY HOME in Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization that builds homes for wounded, ill or injured veterans and their families. The organization is currently building the fourth home in Wisconsin.
- Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Humane Society was recently awarded $10,000 from the PEDIGREE Foundation to continue its Benchwarmers program, which provides increased marketing for dogs who have been in its shelters for more than 14 days and offers reduced adoption fees.
