Donation roundup

- Five recipients of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists have been selected from a field of 142 applicants in the 15th annual competition. Tom Berenz and Lois Bielefeld were chosen in the Established Artist category and will each receive a $20,000 fellowship. Sara Caron, Sky Hopinka, and Ariana Vaeth will receive Emerging Artist fellowships of $10,000 each. The Nohl Fellows will also participate in an exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art that opens in June 2018.
- The Westbury Bank Charitable Foundation recently gave the United Performing Arts Fund $2,500 to support the performing arts in the Greater Milwaukee area. The foundation also recently committed $6,000 to the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County.
- Nicole Knapp, owner of Knapp Chiropractic & Wellness Center in Brookfield, is sponsoring two local families from Safe Babies Healthy Families during the holiday season to provide gifts for families that might not otherwise be able to afford them.
- The September 2017 Goodwill Sale, a partnership between The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. and Goodwill Industries International, raised more than $435,000 in cash donations and collected more than 1.5 million pounds of donations. During the September event, donors deposited items at Bon-Ton stores for donation to their local Goodwill organizations in exchange for coupons that provided discounts on purchases at Bon-Ton stores.
- College Possible students recently collected 4,312 pounds of food for Hunger Task Force as part of Make a Difference Day.
