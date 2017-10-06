Donation roundup

- ACTS Housing’s Longest Neighborhood Table event recently brought in $170,000 for the Milwaukee-based nonprofit that helps families become homeowners through credit counseling, real estate sales and home rehabilitation counseling.
- New Perspective Senior Living – West Bend has donated nearly $15,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeast Wisconsin this year. The assisted living facility has contributed a total of nearly $50,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association since 2012.
- Pittsburgh-based PPG this week announced its foundation is giving $10,000 to Discovery World to mark National Manufacturing Day. The foundation is giving $90,000 in grants across the country to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.
- Milwaukee Film is donating the proceeds from screenings of El Sueño del Mara’akame, Extra Terrestres, and You’re Killing Me Susana (Me Está Matando Susana) to relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Mexico.
