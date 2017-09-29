Donation roundup

A list of recent contributions to area groups

by

September 29, 2017, 11:09 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/donation-roundup-18/

  • Associated Bank recently partnered with the Brewers Community Foundation to host the third annual Hits for Homes program at Miller Park and donate a combined total of $100,000 to Housing Resources, Inc. The donation supports home repair assistance for low- to moderate-income homeowners in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods in the Milwaukee area.
  • MillerCoors recently raised $72,000 through its 2017 Tap Into Change program to donate to nonprofits that support the LGBTQ community in select cities nationwide.
  • Downtown Milwaukee’s Key to Change campaign kicked off with $16,000 in donations from several donors, including $5,000 from Interstate Parking Company and Grand Avenue Redevelopment, $5,000 from Cardinal Capital Management, $5,000 from an anonymous donor, and $1,000 from Jan Wilberg and Howard Snyder. The initiative is aimed at addressing chronic homelessness.
  • Waukesha-based CannedWater4Kids, Bloomington, Minnesota-based Sunburst Chemicals and Pelham, Alabama-based Metro Companies sent a truckload of 52,800, 12-ounce cans of purified water to Montgomery County Food Bank in Conroe, Texas to help Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts.
  • Employees of Menomonee Falls-based Alto-Shaam sent a large box of supplies and more than $200 to the Houston Independent School District’s supply drive following Hurricane Harvey.
