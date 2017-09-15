Donation roundup

- Northwestern Mutual is donating $100,000 to the Texas Children’s Cancer Center Family Emergency Fund for Hurricane Harvey relief. The emergency fund helps families with everyday needs, including transportation to appointments, food and shelter.
- Kohl’s is giving an additional $1 million cash donation toward relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma. In total, it brings the company’s donation to the American Red Cross to $2 million.
- Kohl’s is funding 1,300 field trips this year for 480 schools in the metro-Milwaukee area via its Kohl’s Cares Field Trip Grant Program. The program will provide more than $1 million for field trips for schools in Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties. The program allows school groups to visit Kohl’s partner organizations, including Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, Discovery World, Hunger Task Force, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Milwaukee County Zoo.
- Throughout September, all Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs will donate a portion of the proceeds from every combo meal sold, up to $50,000, to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Congratulations to the same businesses donating and supporting the same organizations. This is why Milwaukee continue to have the same problems crime, incarceration, homelessness, poverty,… Etc. The support, can’t keep going two the organization’s that all ready have large endowments. We must start supporting the grassroots orgs like Club Kids Inc. (www.clubkids414.org) We’ve been in business for over 25 years and helped thousands of families. And we also won a national award from B.E.T. for community service. ( how many of the them can say that) and still don’t get any support from our city #Milwaukee. If we keep doing the same thing we will get the same results.