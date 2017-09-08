Donation roundup

A list of recent contributions to area groups

by

September 08, 2017, 10:59 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/donation-roundup-16/

  • The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha received a $10,000 donation from Amazon to start a robotics team. Amazon representatives have worked to create a robotics program at the club, with the help of FIRST LEGO League and volunteer mentors from Oak Creek High School’s Round Table Robotics team.
  • Menomonee Falls-based Alto-Shaam, a food service equipment manufacturer, raised $135,000 to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Wisconsin chapter at its 9th annual Jerry Maahs Memorial Golf Outing.
  • Sendik’s Food Market is making a $162,000 donation to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, an organization that flies local veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials. The donation will be used to fly two planes of veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War on Sept. 16.
  • Guy & O’Neill, a Fredonia-based manufacturer of household cleaning supplies and personal care products, is donating disinfecting wipes and personal hygiene products to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. A semi-truck of products, with a total retail value of about $200,000, was shipped to Houston, Texas on Sept. 5.
  • Milwaukee-based Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC, creator of the DynaTrap mosquito trap, will provide insect traps to fans at the Western Golf Association’s three annual golf tournaments, including the BMW Championship, Western Junior and Western Amateur.
  • Brookfield-based North Shore Bank is offering free coin counting to the public through Saturday as part of a community fundraiser to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The bank will tally the amount counted and match it with a donation up to $1,000 to the Houston Relief Fund established by Pewaukee native and Houston Texans football player JJ Watt.
