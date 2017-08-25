Donation roundup

A list of recent contributions to area groups

by

August 25, 2017, 11:09 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/donation-roundup-15/

  • Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art has been awarded a $146,404 federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for a public art project by artist Mary Miss that creates place-based experiences exploring water systems throughout Milwaukee’s urban landscape.
  • The Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation is giving $7,000 in donations to four Wisconsin nonprofits, Milwaukee’s Hawthorne Elementary School, Milwaukee-based Victory Garden Initiative, Franklin Police Citizens Academy Alumni and Volunteer Center of Brown County.
  • Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are raising money for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin during the 30th annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. The five-week campaign runs from Aug. 28 – Oct. 1, during which customers can contribute $1 or more when they check out. Money raised at the 74 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Milwaukee, Madison and the Fox Valley will benefit Children’s Hospital patients.
  • Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects held its 13th annual Beyond Design Bike Tour at the Concord House in Sullivan on Aug. 17, during which money was raised through sponsorships by EUA’s business partners and contributions raised by individual riders. Over the past 12 years, the ride has netted over $570,000 in charitable giving.
  • Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art has been awarded a $146,404 federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for a public art project by artist Mary Miss that creates place-based experiences exploring water systems throughout Milwaukee’s urban landscape.
  • The Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation is giving $7,000 in donations to four Wisconsin nonprofits, Milwaukee's Hawthorne Elementary School, Milwaukee-based Victory Garden Initiative, Franklin Police Citizens Academy Alumni and Volunteer Center of Brown County.
  • Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are raising money for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin during the 30th annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. The five-week campaign runs from Aug. 28 – Oct. 1, during which customers can contribute $1 or more when they check out. Money raised at the 74 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Milwaukee, Madison and the Fox Valley will benefit Children’s Hospital patients.
  • Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects held its 13th annual Beyond Design Bike Tour at the Concord House in Sullivan on Aug. 17, during which money was raised through sponsorships by EUA’s business partners and contributions raised by individual riders. Over the past 12 years, the ride has netted over $570,000 in charitable giving.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Tri-Phase Automaton Technology Fair 2017
Tri-Phase Automation

08/29/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm