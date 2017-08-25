Donation roundup

- Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art has been awarded a $146,404 federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for a public art project by artist Mary Miss that creates place-based experiences exploring water systems throughout Milwaukee’s urban landscape.
- The Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation is giving $7,000 in donations to four Wisconsin nonprofits, Milwaukee’s Hawthorne Elementary School, Milwaukee-based Victory Garden Initiative, Franklin Police Citizens Academy Alumni and Volunteer Center of Brown County.
- Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are raising money for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin during the 30th annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. The five-week campaign runs from Aug. 28 – Oct. 1, during which customers can contribute $1 or more when they check out. Money raised at the 74 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Milwaukee, Madison and the Fox Valley will benefit Children’s Hospital patients.
- Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects held its 13th annual Beyond Design Bike Tour at the Concord House in Sullivan on Aug. 17, during which money was raised through sponsorships by EUA’s business partners and contributions raised by individual riders. Over the past 12 years, the ride has netted over $570,000 in charitable giving.
