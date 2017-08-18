Donation roundup

- HOPE Network Inc., a Menomonee Falls-based organization that supports single mothers, received a $10,000 donation from TJMaxx at the opening of the store’s new Menomonee Falls location. The funds will be used to purchase cribs and promote the program to underserved populations.
- Kathy’s House has received a $5,300 donation from the Philoptochos Society of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa to assist out-of-town families facing financial hardship while in Milwaukee for medical care.
- Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, the Milwaukee-based Qdoba Mexican Eats franchisee, has dedicated Tuesday, Aug. 22 for a Walk to End Alzheimer’s Give Back event at every Qdoba location in Wisconsin. Roaring Fork will donate up to 20 percent of proceeds to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in communities throughout Wisconsin.
- Throughout the month of August, Flowers for Dreams, an online flower delivery startup, has committed to funding a backpack with school supplies for a Milwaukee Public Schools student for every bouquet purchased in Wisconsin.
