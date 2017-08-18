Donation roundup

A list of recent contributions to area groups

by

August 18, 2017, 12:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/donation-roundup-14/

  • HOPE Network Inc., a Menomonee Falls-based organization that supports single mothers, received a $10,000 donation from TJMaxx at the opening of the store’s new Menomonee Falls location. The funds will be used to purchase cribs and promote the program to underserved populations.
  • Kathy’s House has received a $5,300 donation from the Philoptochos Society of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa to assist out-of-town families facing financial hardship while in Milwaukee for medical care.
  • Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, the Milwaukee-based Qdoba Mexican Eats franchisee, has dedicated Tuesday, Aug. 22 for a Walk to End Alzheimer’s Give Back event at every Qdoba location in Wisconsin. Roaring Fork will donate up to 20 percent of proceeds to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in communities throughout Wisconsin.
  • Throughout the month of August, Flowers for Dreams, an online flower delivery startup, has committed to funding a backpack with school supplies for a Milwaukee Public Schools student for every bouquet purchased in Wisconsin.
  • HOPE Network Inc., a Menomonee Falls-based organization that supports single mothers, received a $10,000 donation from TJMaxx at the opening of the store’s new Menomonee Falls location. The funds will be used to purchase cribs and promote the program to underserved populations.
  • Kathy's House has received a $5,300 donation from the Philoptochos Society of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa to assist out-of-town families facing financial hardship while in Milwaukee for medical care.
  • Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, the Milwaukee-based Qdoba Mexican Eats franchisee, has dedicated Tuesday, Aug. 22 for a Walk to End Alzheimer's Give Back event at every Qdoba location in Wisconsin. Roaring Fork will donate up to 20 percent of proceeds to the Walk to End Alzheimer's in communities throughout Wisconsin.
  • Throughout the month of August, Flowers for Dreams, an online flower delivery startup, has committed to funding a backpack with school supplies for a Milwaukee Public Schools student for every bouquet purchased in Wisconsin.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • A vision that sparked downtown development

    Northwestern Mutual Tower & Commons

    by Corrinne Hess

    August 21, 2017

    Northwestern Mutual’s decision to build the $450 million, 32-story tower in Milwaukee let the public know the company…

More Stories

More BizInsights

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW: 7 Steps to Building a High-Performance Culture
Wisconsin Club

08/18/20177:00 am-9:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Tri-Phase Automaton Technology Fair 2017
Tri-Phase Automation

08/29/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm