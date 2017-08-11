Donation roundup

A list of recent contributions to area groups

by

August 11, 2017, 10:24 AM

  • The Wisconsin Humane Society has received a $40,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to provide specialty medical care, medicine, supplies, equipment and veterinary staff to support animals with medical needs beyond the scope of routine care.
  • Northwestern Mutual Foundation has given a $250,000 grant to the American Red Cross. The grant will provide funding to the Red Cross Disaster Responder program, which provides aid in nearly 64,000 disasters each year.
  • Town Bank has established a special account to collect donations in support of American Red Cross efforts to aid families affected by recent severe flooding in Racine County. The bank will match dollar-for-dollar contributions of up to $5,000 made to the “Town Bank Cares” account between now and September 1.
  • Plymouth, Minnesota-based TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union employees recently raised $670 for the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, a nonprofit based in Kenosha. A dollar-for-dollar match of funds by the TruStone Financial Foundation allowed for a donation totaling $1,340 to the organization.
