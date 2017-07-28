Donation roundup

  • The foundation of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. will co-fund five childhood cancer research grants through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The grants, each for $100,000, are being awarded in recognition of the five-year anniversary of Northwestern Mutual’s national philanthropic program focused on childhood cancer. The grants will fund research at Texas Children’s Cancer Center/Baylor College of Medicine; Children’s Hospital Colorado; Vanderbilt University; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; and University of Calgary.
  • The ProHealth Care Foundation received 80 cotton blankets for cancer patients from Wilde Subaru of Waukesha and the Wisconsin Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The blankets were provided by Subaru, its retailers and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through the national Subaru Loves to Care initiative. Wilde Subaru and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society also donated 10 arts and crafts kits for children and grandchildren of ProHealth cancer patients.  
  • The William Randolph Hearst Foundation has awarded $100,000 to the ProHealth Care Foundation, which will allow the health care system to provide follow-up home visits to seniors who are served by the memory clinic. The grant brings the total amount awarded by the Hearst Foundation to the ProHealth foundation to $370,000.
