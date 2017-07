Donation roundup

The ProHealth Care Foundation received 80 cotton blankets for cancer patients from Wilde Subaru of Waukesha and the Wisconsin Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The blankets were provided by Subaru, its retailers and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through the national Subaru Loves to Care initiative. Wilde Subaru and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society also donated 10 arts and crafts kits for children and grandchildren of ProHealth cancer patients.