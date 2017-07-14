Donation roundup

July 14, 2017, 11:19 AM

  • The Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation’s 18th Annual Golf Outing raised a record-high $315,000 with more than 450 people attending the outing, dinner and auctions. Jason Hall received the Mike Strong Award, which is inspired by Bryon Riesch’s brother, for organizing the annual Kayak 4 A Cure event benefiting BRPF.
  • Smithfield Foods Helping Hungry Homes initiative and Piggly Wiggly recently donated more than 35,000 pounds of protein to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The donation is equivalent to more than 120,000 servings and will help families across eastern Wisconsin.
  • Milwaukee residents generated a total of $289,268 for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin through Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaign, held April 17-May 15.
  • First Nations Development Institute recently awarded a $22,000 grant to Little Eagle Arts Foundation in Wisconsin Dells. This project will use the funding to focus on the complete inventory process of LEAF’s art collection, a teaching compendium for Native artists in which two staff members will oversee the inventory process and the organization’s use of objects as educational resources to Native artists.
