Donation roundup

The Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation’s 18 th Annual Golf Outing raised a record-high $315,000 with more than 450 people attending the outing, dinner and auctions. Jason Hall received the Mike Strong Award, which is inspired by Bryon Riesch’s brother, for organizing the annual Kayak 4 A Cure event benefiting BRPF.

Smithfield Foods ’ Helping Hungry Homes initiative and Piggly Wiggly recently donated more than 35,000 pounds of protein to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The donation is equivalent to more than 120,000 servings and will help families across eastern Wisconsin.

Milwaukee residents generated a total of $289,268 for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin through Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaign, held April 17-May 15.