Donald Driver announces winners of 2017 Driven To Achieve Awards

Former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver announced the names of the five 2017 Driven To Achieve Award winners, Monday afternoon. Each winner will receive $40,000 from Driver’s foundation to support their respective organizations.

The winners are: Growing Power CEO Will Allen; St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care Founder and President Sister Edna Lonergan; Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee President and CEO Griselda Aldrete; St. Marcus School Superintendent Henry Tyson; and Northwestern Mutual Chairman and CEO John Schlifske, who will give his prize money to the St. Francis Children’s Center.

“The Donald Driver Foundation is excited to honor such a talented and diverse collection of honorees that are making a difference in our community,” Driver said in a statement announcing the winners.

The awards will be presented at the fourth-annual Driven To Achieve event on March 25 at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Previous Driven To Achieve events have featured appearances by celebrity guests and musical acts, including seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight; Anthony Anderson, producer and lead actor in the TV show “Black-ish;” former Good Morning America host Josh Elliott; actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd; and country music performer Gavin DeGraw.

Since the Driven To Achieve Awards began three years ago, the Donald Driver Foundation has donated more than $750,000 to charitable organizations.