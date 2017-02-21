Donald Driver announces winners of 2017 Driven To Achieve Awards

Each winner will receive $40,000 from his foundation to benefit their organizations

by

February 21, 2017, 11:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/donald-driver-announces-winners-of-2017-driven-to-achieve-awards/

Former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver announced the names of the five 2017 Driven To Achieve Award winners, Monday afternoon. Each winner will receive $40,000 from Driver’s foundation to support their respective organizations.

Donald Driver

Donald Driver with the leaders of five Wisconsin organizations he honored last year at the third-annual Driven to Achieve Awards. Photo contributed by the Donald Driver Foundation.

The winners are: Growing Power CEO Will Allen; St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care Founder and President Sister Edna Lonergan; Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee President and CEO Griselda Aldrete; St. Marcus School Superintendent Henry Tyson; and Northwestern Mutual Chairman and CEO John Schlifske, who will give his prize money to the St. Francis Children’s Center.

“The Donald Driver Foundation is excited to honor such a talented and diverse collection of honorees that are making a difference in our community,” Driver said in a statement announcing the winners.

The awards will be presented at the fourth-annual Driven To Achieve event on March 25 at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Previous Driven To Achieve events have featured appearances by celebrity guests and musical acts, including seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight; Anthony Anderson, producer and lead actor in the TV show “Black-ish;” former Good Morning America host Josh Elliott; actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd; and country music performer Gavin DeGraw.

Since the Driven To Achieve Awards began three years ago, the Donald Driver Foundation has donated more than $750,000 to charitable organizations.

Former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver announced the names of the five 2017 Driven To Achieve Award winners, Monday afternoon. Each winner will receive $40,000 from Driver’s foundation to support their respective organizations.

Donald Driver

Donald Driver with the leaders of five Wisconsin organizations he honored last year at the third-annual Driven to Achieve Awards. Photo contributed by the Donald Driver Foundation.

The winners are: Growing Power CEO Will Allen; St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care Founder and President Sister Edna Lonergan; Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee President and CEO Griselda Aldrete; St. Marcus School Superintendent Henry Tyson; and Northwestern Mutual Chairman and CEO John Schlifske, who will give his prize money to the St. Francis Children’s Center.

“The Donald Driver Foundation is excited to honor such a talented and diverse collection of honorees that are making a difference in our community,” Driver said in a statement announcing the winners.

The awards will be presented at the fourth-annual Driven To Achieve event on March 25 at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Previous Driven To Achieve events have featured appearances by celebrity guests and musical acts, including seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight; Anthony Anderson, producer and lead actor in the TV show “Black-ish;” former Good Morning America host Josh Elliott; actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd; and country music performer Gavin DeGraw.

Since the Driven To Achieve Awards began three years ago, the Donald Driver Foundation has donated more than $750,000 to charitable organizations.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am